Vitalant Unveils Innovation Center, First-of-its-Kind in the U.S.

News provided by

Vitalant

10 Aug, 2023, 16:47 ET

Center to support transfusion medicine and research advancements

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the nation's largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies providers, Vitalant unveiled its new Denver-based Innovation Center in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. A first of its kind in the U.S., the Vitalant Innovation Center is where innovative blood center equipment and processes can be tested outside of normal operations, advancing the science of transfusion medicine and research.

Continue Reading
Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo cuts the ribbon unveiling the Vitalant Innovation Center.
Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo cuts the ribbon unveiling the Vitalant Innovation Center.

"Blood centers have an iconic history, emerging after World War II to meet the transfusion needs of patients. While modern blood services have changed tremendously over the last 80 years, there is an opportunity to pursue innovative services and lifesaving blood-derived products at a greater pace," said David R. Green, president and CEO of Vitalant. "The Vitalant Innovation Center represents our commitment to forging advancements in transfusion medicine to help save and sustain more lives."

"For example, we are working with partners to evaluate alternative methods of storage that could prolong the shelf-life of red blood cells while maintaining efficacy," Green continued. "This can have a meaningful impact on the resiliency of our nation's blood supply."

Housed adjacent to Vitalant's Denver blood center and Research Institute, the Innovation Center is nearly 5,000 square feet, including a 3,200-square-foot flexible lab space to pilot new technologies and processes. The facility, primarily funded by a generous $8 million Bonfils Blood Center Donor Advised Fund donation, has 19 full-time employees.

"The Innovation Center provides a much-needed 'sandbox' to advance cutting-edge developments and bring new products to Vitalant and the blood services industry," Susanne Marschner, Ph.D., Vitalant Innovation Center vice president of research and scientific programs, said. "We also look forward to partnering with like-minded organizations to support their research and development needs with our capabilities."

The Innovation Center's full capabilities include:

  • Blood center process and equipment testing
  • Cell sourcing
  • Pre-clinical testing
  • Clinical trial supply
  • Biorepository with the capacity to securely store up to 1.5 million samples

About Vitalant

Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent) is one of the nation's largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.

Contact: 480-675-5413

SOURCE Vitalant

Also from this source

Emergency Blood Shortage: Shark Attack Survivor Encourages Others to Give

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.