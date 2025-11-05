Vitalchat Announces Key Executive Promotions to Support Continued Growth and Innovation

Since joining Vitalchat, Brady Keeter has led a comprehensive revamp of the company's platform user interface and user experience (UI/UX), significantly enhancing usability for clinical teams. She also spearheaded the introduction of the ProConnections Conversion Kit, enabling hospitals to easily modernize existing telehealth infrastructure, and developed AI-powered analytics tools that help health systems evolve into smart, connected hospitals.

Mackenzie Laughridge has been instrumental in building the foundation for Vitalchat's rapid growth. Under her leadership, the company's headcount has grown by more than 200%, reflecting the strength of its mission and culture. She co-led Vitalchat's first set of audited financials, establishing new levels of organizational rigor and transparency, and launched a formal training and development program to ensure a consistent, high-quality customer experience across all teams.

"Brady and Mackenzie have been pivotal to our growth story," said Michael Raymer, CEO of Vitalchat. "Their leadership has strengthened both the product and the people that define Vitalchat. Brady's vision has elevated our platform to meet the evolving needs of smart hospitals, while Mackenzie has built the structure and culture that make scale possible. These promotions reflect their exceptional talent and the impact they've had on shaping our future."

Vitalchat continues to lead the healthcare industry in delivering AI-enabled, hardware-agnostic virtual care solutions that empower health systems to improve nurse efficiency, enhance patient care, and drive measurable ROI.

About Vitalchat

Vitalchat delivers a flexible audio and video platform designed to transform healthcare delivery by addressing critical challenges like nursing shortages, procedural telehealth and care coordination with clinical teams, patients and their family members. Our technology utilizes AI to perform continuous real-time analysis of video, audio, and sensory data collected in the care setting to identify trends, predict risks, and flag anomalies that are then turned into meaningful alerts and automated actions that support the clinical teams in delivering efficient, safe and coordinated care. For more information about Vitalchat, visit www.Vitalchat.com

SOURCE Vitalchat