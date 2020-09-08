VitalChoice.com, a wild seafood delivery company, launches a limited edition bracelet to support coastal clean-up efforts

Through the month of September, each of the limited-edition Coastal Clean-Up Relief bracelets sold represents the removal of one pound of commercial fishing nets and line from the oceans. Such nets, commonly abandoned due to loss, comprise nearly half of the debris in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

"We know our customers and employees are committed to this cause," said Dave Hamburg, President of Vital Choice. "As a former fisherman, I'm highly motivated to keep our coastlines and oceans clean. This is a great way to help fund a very worthwhile endeavor."

Purchasing and wearing these unique, colorful bracelets, signifies a commitment to keeping our coastlines and oceans clean and safe for fish, birds and sea mammals. Vital Choice will donate all profits from the purchase of each Coastal Cleanup Relief Bracelet to CoastSavers, a non-profit dedicated to the education, cleaning and preservation of PNW coastlines.

The limited-edition Coastal Cleanup Relief Bracelet is $20 and available only through the month of September for purchase at https://www.vitalchoice.com/coastalcleanup

About Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics:

Before founding Vital Choice in 2002, Northwest Washington native Randy Hartnell spent more than 20 years as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. Today, Vital Choice is the trusted source for fast home delivery of the world's finest wild seafood, whole-food supplements, and organic fare.

Vital Choice foods are the purest available, always sustainably harvested from healthy, well-managed wild fisheries and organic farms.

For more about Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics, please visit www.vitalchoice.com.

