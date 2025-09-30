VitalCog Launches Postvention and Spanish Suicide Prevention Programs

AURORA, Colo., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalCog: Mental Health and Suicide Education is expanding its evidenced-based training and education services to better support businesses and communities, especially those with high rates of or having specific risk factors for suicide. VitalCog programming is tailored and designed to enhance understanding of specific workplace and community suicide risk factors, to increase community-helper identification and intervention skills, and to provide effective support services that align with organizational cultures. As part of the Community Programs initiatives within the University of Colorado's Johnson Depression Center, VitalCog and other community-based training and education programs have been delivered to over 60,000 individuals across various industries and community groups. VitalCog's approach sets it apart from competitors by focusing on the unique aspects and environments of specific populations, ensuring that the training is relevant and impactful.

The recent VitalCog expansion includes the launch of a re-designed Postvention program and a Spanish-language version of the VitalCog: Suicide Prevention in Construction program. These new offerings will provide both more comprehensive support and resources for a wider audience. "What sets VitalCog apart is our focus on delivering evidence-based education that is tailored to specific industries and groups. Our programs address the unique challenges within these populations, and by offering training in Spanish and revising the Postvention program, we are broadening our reach and providing essential guidance for navigating difficult situations and promoting mental health well-being", says Alex Yannacone, Director of Education and Community Programs for the Johnson Depression Center.

Key features of the expanded programming are provided below.

Postvention Program: This program offers detailed guidance on navigating the emotional and practical challenges that arise in the workplace following an employee's death by suicide. It focuses on providing support, reducing stigma, and promoting mental health and overall well-being within the work environment.

By offering its evidence-based, construction-focused suicide prevention training in Spanish, VitalCog aims to educate and support a broader range of individuals within the construction industry. This ensures that language barriers do not impede access to crucial mental health resources.

VitalCog has a broad reach, with over 1,000 certified trainers in the United States and Canada providing suicide prevention training within their own organizations, companies, and communities in the following areas:

General Workplace

Construction

Extraction

Athletic Staff

Student-Athletes

While VitalCog: Mental Health and Suicide Education has been providing trainings for several years and is backed by evidence, these new program initiatives will increase depth of resource for workplaces, workers, and their communities. This expansion of services underscores VitalCog's commitment to addressing mental health and suicide prevention in a comprehensive and accessible manner. For additional information visit www.vitalcog.com.

