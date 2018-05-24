VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer

Lynch will spearhead the launch of the Vista Solution™ platform and VitalPatch® wearable biosensor with health systems nationwide. Together, the Vista Solution and VitalPatch biosensor offer an elegant, best-in-class solution that increases patient mobility and comfort, provides oversight without additional caregiver burden, and enhances patient care.

"As healthcare continues to evolve to better serve patients, our team is working to bring real-time, continuous monitoring to hospitals and home care settings," said Nazari. "Joe brings a proven track record in leading high growth marketing strategies and programs that will shape and enable our commercial success, furthering our commitment to helping clinicians deliver the best patient care."

As an accomplished medical technology business leader, Lynch has led teams that have meaningfully advanced patient care and achieved significant financial results. He brings a rich background in marketing, strategy, product development and sales within the healthcare industry. At Omnicell, he spent nearly 10 years overseeing product launches and marketing programs that contributed to Omnicell's success in revolutionizing the patient medication experience, achieving revenue growth to over $700 million, and being awarded the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Global Smart Hospitals' Pharmacy Automation Company of the Year. Prior to Omnicell, Lynch served in various leadership roles at Abbott Vascular and Guidant Corporation. Lynch received an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and a BS from University of Colorado, Boulder.

"I'm excited about joining VitalConnect and the opportunity to activate a new standard of patient care and analytics," said Lynch. "The company's breakthrough continuous patient monitoring technologies are beginning to enable the future of affordable healthcare. Now more than ever, providers need partners who can seamlessly extend essential care platforms to the home to provide excellent patient experiences and outcomes."

VitalConnect is a leader in wearable biosensor technology for wireless patient monitoring in both hospital and remote patient populations. VitalConnect leverages extensive expertise in biomedical engineering, data analytics, chip design, and mobile and cloud software to create technology that supports decision-making paradigms that achieve better health and economic outcomes. VitalConnect's products are designed for use in a broad range of inpatient and outpatient settings, such as hospital monitoring, post discharge care, cardiac monitoring and pharmaceutical solutions. For more information: www.vitalconnect.com.

