VitalConnect Announces Launch of Arrhythmia Detection for Cardiac Patient Care

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalConnect®, Inc., a leader in wearable biosensor technology, announced the introduction of arrhythmia detection to its remote monitoring portfolio. In partnership with CorVitals, Inc., VitalConnect now offers physicians the ability to monitor, diagnose and treat patients suffering from various heart conditions and diseases.

With arrhythmia detection, clinicians have the ability to remotely monitor patients who may have, or develop, an arrhythmia. This proprietary software can identify 22 unique arrhythmias, from atrial fibrillation (AFib) to left bundle branch block (LBBB). Cardiac monitoring may be introduced after patient symptoms or following a cardiac procedure, all in an effort to improve patient outcomes through this innovative technology. For example, LBBB is a common complication following a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedure, occurring in 25% - 30% of cases. Additional monitoring following discharge from the hospital may improve patient outcomes following this common procedure.

"We are pleased to now offer arrhythmia detection as part of our ongoing efforts to improve patient outcomes for those suffering from various heart conditions," said Peter Van Haur, CEO, VitalConnect. "Continuous, real-time remote monitoring enables next-level care and efficiency in the hospital and in post-discharge settings."

In addition to offering arrhythmia detection, VitalConnect offers Vista Solution 2.0 which provides clinicians with access to 11 vital sign measurements as monitored by the VitalPatch® biosensor and external third-party devices. Vista Solution 2.0 provides information about patients' conditions around the clock with clinically proven predictive analytics via the integrated National Early Warning Score (NEWS) standard.

"At VitalConnect, we are focused on providing technology that takes patient care to the next level and with a growing number of heart-related illnesses worldwide, there is a pressing need for innovative solutions," said Nersi Nazari, PhD, and founder of VitalConnect.

With arrhythmia detection and Vista Solution 2.0, VitalConnect has two technology solutions using the VitalPatch to advance patient care. Additionally, the VitalPatch biosensor allows patients to be independent of wires or bulky devices, providing real-time monitoring while ensuring patient comfort in the process.

"This is the kind of digital health technology that physicians and patients can benefit from," said Dr. John Wang, chief of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Medstar Union Memorial. "Monitoring patients following TAVR procedures has the potential to further improve patient outcomes and minimize complications which may develop after the patient is discharged from the hospital."

About Vista Solution 2.0 and the VitalPatch Biosensor

Vista Solution 2.0 offers uninterrupted and continuous access to patient health through an online portal, monitoring 11 unique vital signs and providing predictive analytics. VitalPatch biosensor measures single-lead EKG, heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, body or skin temperature, body posture, fall detection and activity [steps]. Together, Vista Solution 2.0 and the VitalPatch biosensor offer an elegant, best-in-class solution that increases patient mobility and comfort, provides oversight without additional caregiver burden, and enhances patient outcomes. Vista Solution also offers a predictive, comprehensive picture of patients through the integrated National Early Warning Score (NEWS) standard, providing clinicians' with the ability to optimize treatment for their patients.

About VitalConnect, Inc.

VitalConnect is a leader in wearable biosensor technology for wireless patient monitoring in both hospital and remote patient populations. VitalConnect leverages extensive expertise in biomedical engineering, data analytics, chip design, and mobile and cloud software to create technology that supports decision-making paradigms that achieve better health and economic outcomes. VitalConnect's products are designed for use in a broad range of inpatient and outpatient settings, such as hospital monitoring, post-discharge care, cardiac monitoring and pharmaceutical solutions. For more information: www.vitalconnect.com .

About CorVitals, Inc.

CorVitals offers patient monitoring and heart rhythm analysis to help diagnose various cardiac arrhythmia. With a certified Independent Diagnostic Testing Facility and arrhythmia reporting platform, Corvitals continues to lead the way in providing powerful and comprehensive tools to assist physicians optimize care for their patients.

