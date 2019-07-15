VitalConnect Announces Peter Van Haur as Chief Executive Officer

Van Haur joins the VitalConnect leadership team with more than 20 years of experience in the medical device and biopharmaceutical industry, most recently serving as the U.S. commercial vice president at Cordis. In addition, Van Haur has held senior sales roles at St. Jude Medical Corporation, AGA Medical Corporation and Covidien Healthcare (formerly Tyco Healthcare), among other leading health care companies. Van Haur has proven experience driving commercial growth; building and leading diverse organizations of over 300 individuals, managing revenues exceeding $500 M and representing product offerings with C-level administrators. Van Haur received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Massachusetts and completed the Columbia University Executive Management Program.

"I'm thrilled to join VitalConnect to build on the company's success and accelerate commercial growth," said Peter Van Haur, CEO, VitalConnect. "Biometric monitoring is increasingly critical within the hospital and post-discharge in home settings and VitalConnect's technology can help improve patient care with real-time patient monitoring and engagement."

Van Haur will be instrumental in the ongoing commercial adoption of the Vista Solution™ platform and VitalPatch® wearable biosensor with hospitals nationwide. Together, the Vista Solution and VitalPatch biosensor offer a solution to telehealth patient care that increases patient mobility and comfort, provides real-time monitoring without additional caregiver burden and enhances patient outcomes. Vista Solution 2.0 , the latest iteration of the technology, includes intelligent risk reduction for patients, regardless of the intensity of care, through the addition of National Early Warning Score (NEWS) assessment, which increases a physician's access to information about a patient's condition 24/7 with clinically proven predictive analytics built in, furthering VitalConnect's goal of optimized patient care.

"Peter is a remarkable leader who brings valuable experience and a strong growth mindset to VitalConnect. All of us on the Board of Directors are delighted and honored that Peter will be leading the Company. I'm confident Peter will continue to drive VitalConnect towards leading the industry in wireless monitoring," said Nersi Nazari, co-founder and executive chairman of the Board of Directors for VitalConnect.

About VitalConnect, Inc.

VitalConnect is a leader in wearable biosensor technology for wireless patient monitoring in both hospital and remote patient populations. VitalConnect leverages extensive expertise in biomedical engineering, data analytics, chip design, and mobile and cloud software to create technology that supports decision-making paradigms that achieve better health and economic outcomes. VitalConnect's products are designed for use in a broad range of inpatient and outpatient settings, such as hospital monitoring, post-discharge care, cardiac monitoring and pharmaceutical solutions. For more information: www.vitalconnect.com .

Contact:

Saramaya Penacho

BAM Communications for VitalConnect, Inc.

208-610-3375

saramaya@bamcommunication.biz

SOURCE VitalConnect, Inc.

Related Links

https://vitalconnect.com

