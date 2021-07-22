Vitaldiol Launches New Line of Science-Backed, Plant-Based Wellness Products

Each ingredient used in Vitaldiol's products are carefully curated by wellness experts to ensure optimal results. Tweet this

The Vitaldiol product line offers 4 flagship products – Rest, Relief, Recover, and Essential. Rest, Relief, and Recover are vegan capsules incorporating CBD Isolate as the primary component while having other proven active ingredients to boost overall efficacy. Essential is a standalone tincture that offers an all-encompassing and versatile solution for everyday wellness.

Rest Capsules: Contain 35 mg of CBD with 5 mg of melatonin to regulate your sleep cycle and encourage healthy sleep.

Recover Capsules: Contain 35 mg of CBD with 50mg of NMN to increase NAD+ levels and help promote cellular health.

Relief Capsules: Contain 35 mg of CBD with 250mg of Turmeric to reduce everyday aches and pains.

Essential Tincture: Contain 900mg of CBD infused in organic Extra-Virgin Olive OIl helps boost and maintain overall wellness.

Each ingredient used in Vitaldiol's products are carefully curated by wellness experts to ensure optimal results. Vitaldiol encourages a proactive approach to everyday health and wellness by empowering customers with all the tools they need to live a healthy lifestyle in an approachable and affordable manner.



About Vitaldiol Pharmaceutical LLC

Vitaldiol is a modern health company on a mission to provide science-backed and plant-based wellness products to the world. We believe plant derivatives are the most powerful and cost effective method in improving overall health, happiness, and well-being. All of our core ingredients are sourced from ISO9001 certified facilities and manufactured in a GMP certified facility. All products undergo rigorous third party testing to ensure consistency and quality.

