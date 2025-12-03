VitalEco and Arizona Technology Council Launch Selective Carbon Portfolio with Proceeds Donated Back to Support Council Programs

PHOENIX, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Technology Council (AZTC) and VitalEco today announced the launch of the VitalEco Portfolio, a selective set of high-integrity carbon projects designed to help businesses take credible sustainability action. Through this agreement, AZTC's 750 member companies will gain access to the VitalEco Portfolio, a carefully curated set of solutions that address both near-term emissions prevention and long-term carbon removal.

The VitalEco Portfolio includes a set of innovative project categories:

Methane Emissions Abatement: U.S. orphan well plugging projects which eliminate methane emissions at the source. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), methane has a global warming potential more than 80 times greater than CO2, over a 20-year period.





U.S. orphan well plugging projects which eliminate methane emissions at the source. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), methane has a global warming potential more than 80 times greater than CO2, over a 20-year period. Biochar and Biogenic Applications: Carbon-rich materials in the U.S., Canada, and Europe applied to multiple uses, from waste management, building materials, and water treatment to soil restoration and environmental risk reduction.





Carbon-rich materials in the U.S., Canada, and Europe applied to multiple uses, from waste management, building materials, and water treatment to soil restoration and environmental risk reduction. Regenerative Agriculture: Carbon-smart farming practices in the Midwest that sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it in the soil while revitalizing farmland, reducing erosion, and increasing soil water availability.

Every project in the VitalEco Portfolio is a member of The Northern Trust Carbon Ecosystem™, a fully digital platform for the end-to-end lifecycle management of digital carbon credits that provides a transparent and efficient settlement experience.

In addition, VitalEco has committed to donating a portion of proceeds from carbon credit sales back to AZTC to fund Council programs and reinforce the collaborative mission to make Arizona a leader in science and innovation-driven solutions.

"Arizona's technology community is known for shaping the future," said Steven G. Zylstra, President and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council. "This collaboration with VitalEco extends that leadership into sustainability, offering members practical tools to take measurable carbon action."

"VitalEco's mission is to prevent emissions today and scale solutions for tomorrow," said Jan Belt, CEO of VitalEco. "Every project in our portfolio is part of The Northern Trust Carbon Ecosystem™. And importantly, proceeds from carbon credit sales will be donated back to AZTC to strengthen its programs."

This dual impact, reducing and removing carbon while reinvesting in AZTC initiatives, provides members with an opportunity to take action that is both globally credible and locally meaningful.

AZTC member companies are invited to join as Founding Supporters of the VitalEco Portfolio through December 2025, gaining early recognition as leaders advancing sustainability across Arizona's innovation ecosystem.

About AZTC

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona's premier trade association for science and technology companies. Comprised of a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit www.aztechcouncil.org.

About VitalEco

Inspired to make an impact, VitalEco brings a unique, purpose-driven approach to environmental restoration and ecological conservation. Our team is deeply committed to our mission, leveraging expertise and innovation to make a lasting positive impact on local communities. VitalEco develops and sponsors methane abatement, emissions prevention, biochar, and regenerative agriculture projects, all through The Northern Trust Carbon Ecosystem™ and aligned with global goals for permanence, additionality, and adherence to UN Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more about VitalEco's projects, please visit www.vital.eco.

