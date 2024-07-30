VitalEdge Launches VESign: Revolutionizing Document Signing for Dealerships

CARY, N.C., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalEdge, a leading provider of innovative solutions for dealerships, announces the release of VESign, a cutting-edge electronic document signature software designed to streamline operations and enhance efficiency in automotive retail environments.

VESign represents a significant leap forward in digital transformation for dealerships, offering a secure and seamless way to manage document signing processes. This new solution is poised to revolutionize how dealerships handle contracts and important documents, eliminating the inefficiencies of traditional paper-based methods.

Jeff Hart, President and CEO of VitalEdge, expressed enthusiasm about the launch of VESign, stating, "We are excited to introduce VESign as the latest addition to our product lineup. This represents our commitment to empowering dealerships with advanced tools that improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction."

Paul Crist, CRO of VitalEdge, emphasized the benefits of VESign, highlighting its capability to enhance accuracy, security, and overall workflow efficiency. "With VESign, dealerships can ensure error-free contracts, verify customer signatures securely, and maintain all important documents in a centralized, secure environment," he added.

Key Features of VESign Include:

Improved Accuracy: Ensure error-free contracts and documents ready for submission.

Ensure error-free contracts and documents ready for submission. Enhanced Security: Verify and store customer signatures securely in one centralized location.

Verify and store customer signatures securely in one centralized location. Streamlined Processes: Modernize document signing with a seamless, paperless experience.

Modernize document signing with a seamless, paperless experience. Efficiency: Simplify business transactions with easy sign-and-return features.

"VESign is more than just a tool; it's a strategic investment in dealership efficiency and customer satisfaction," said Crist. "It allows dealerships to streamline operations, reduce approval turnaround time, and enhance overall document management practices."

Integrating seamlessly with IntelliDealer and e-Emphasys, VitalEdge's comprehensive dealership management system, VESign promises to modernize document workflows and optimize dealership operations. By adopting VESign, dealerships can expect to see significant improvements in productivity, accuracy, and customer experience.

About VitalEdge Technologies

VitalEdge Technologies is a leading global provider of dealer management solutions. Its e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer software suites give agriculture, construction, heavy truck, material handling, and other equipment dealers digital transformation and data intelligence technology to transform and grow their businesses. Designed to meet these clients' industry-specific needs, its platforms connect every aspect of dealership operations and provide insights to increase efficiency, client satisfaction, and profitability.

For more information, visit www.VitalEdge.com.

