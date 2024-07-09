VitalEdge Strengthens Client Support with Strategic Investments and Key Appointments

CARY, N.C., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalEdge, a global leader in innovative enterprise software solutions, is announcing significant investments and enhancements in its client support infrastructure, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional service worldwide. The company proudly introduces Judith Tigner as Chief Operating Officer and Michael Geraghty as Vice President of Global Support, underscoring its strategic focus on elevating client satisfaction through enhanced support capabilities.

"Our dedication is unwavering in ensuring our clients receive unparalleled support that evolves with their needs," stated Jeffrey Hart, President and CEO of VitalEdge. "These plans demonstrate our steadfast commitment to not only meeting, but exceeding, client expectations."

Recognizing the critical role of client support in driving business success, VitalEdge has implemented a robust strategy aimed at continuous improvement. Key initiatives include comprehensive training programs to empower staff, the establishment of a specialized support teams to expedite issue resolution and bolster skills, technology enhancements, and a commitment to optimizing operational efficiencies without compromising service excellence.

Tigner will oversee the global operations function including project management, implementation, professional services and support with a strong focus on evolving operations capabilities, scaling client onboarding and training, and implementation processes to better serve the growing client base. She has a proven track record of building and leading global, high-performing teams in Professional Services, Support, Client Services and Client Success. In her most recent position as the COO at Fusion Risk Management, she notably led the Professional Services, Client Success, and Global Support teams, delivering resiliency solutions serving over 400 global clients.

Geraghty is a distinguished leader in global client support and operational excellence, renowned for transforming technical support models and driving significant improvements in client satisfaction and retention through digital transformation and strategic workforce management initiatives. He is a high-integrity leader recognized for his transformative impact, specializing in global client support and operational excellence across multiple industries.

Tigner expressed enthusiasm about her new role: "I am thrilled to join the talented team at VitalEdge and lead efforts to deliver world-class support and consulting services globally. VitalEdge is a clear leader in this space, supporting over 4,400 rooftops globally. I look forward to leading our Operations teams on this next growth phase for the company."

In line with its commitment to standardized support delivery, VitalEdge has implemented structured processes and best practices and a "Follow the Sun" approach ensuring round-the-clock responsiveness to global client needs. Leveraging advanced technologies such as MS 365 Client Service case management and cutting-edge telephony solutions, VitalEdge aims to enhance client satisfaction and operational efficiency.

The appointments of Tigner and Geraghty, alongside strategic investments in client support infrastructure, reflect VitalEdge's proactive approach to continuously improving service delivery and fostering long-term client success.

"VitalEdge is resolute in our commitment to our clients, our team, and our stakeholders," stated Geraghty. "These advancements underscore our dedication to delivering exceptional service across all fronts, and I'm proud to join the organization at such an exciting time."

VitalEdge Technologies

VitalEdge Technologies Inc. is a leading global provider of dealer management solutions. Its e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer software suites give agriculture, construction, heavy truck, material handling, and other equipment dealers digital transformation and data intelligence technology to transform and grow their businesses. Designed to meet these clients' industry-specific needs, its platforms connect every aspect of dealership operations and provide insights to increase efficiency, client satisfaction, and profitability.

