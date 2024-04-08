VitalEdge Technologies and FDC Solutions Announce Strategic Alliance to support Caterpillar's Dealer Network

CARY, N.C., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalEdge Technologies, a global enterprise software provider for the heavy equipment and industrial machinery industry, announced today that it has formed a strategic alliance with FDC Solutions, an established consulting services organization based in Peoria, Illinois. As part of this alliance, FDC Solutions becomes the endorsed implementation and support partner for VitalEdge Technologies' end-to-end dealer management platform, e-Emphasys ERP. FDC Solutions also becomes a certified software partner, collaborating with VitalEdge to provide parts inventory management and fulfillment applications which will be integrated with e-Emphasys ERP. FDC Solutions provides consulting services and software solutions to more than 80 Cat dealers around the world.

"Today's announcement highlights VitalEdge's commitment to delivering innovation and value to the Cat dealer community," said Jeffrey Hart, President and CEO of VitalEdge Technologies. "FDC Solutions is a trusted partner in this space, with more than 22 years of experience working with Cat dealers across the globe. Its deep domain knowledge and proven track record of delivering value makes FDC Solutions an ideal alliance as we strive together to support our clients' profitable business growth and digital transformation goals."

VitalEdge's integrated dealer management platform includes its core business platform and a full suite of integrated solutions, including CRM, business intelligence, mobile field service, inspection and e-commerce applications, RFID, IoT and telematics, and artificial intelligence. With this alliance, the platform will now offer a Cat-specific bundle that includes warehouse management, delivery tracking, delivery messaging, and inventory planning applications developed by FDC Solutions.

"We are excited to partner with VitalEdge Technologies as we strive to provide the next generation of digital transformation solutions to the Cat dealer community," said Bob Jenkins, co-president of FDC Solutions. "Our associates are some of the most experienced and skilled developers and consultants in the construction equipment industry, and we are proud to support the ongoing success of Cat dealers. VitalEdge's highly integrated platform combined with our industry-specific expertise and solutions offers an exciting way forward to help dealers operate more efficiently and profitably."

Carter Machinery, one of the largest Caterpillar dealers in North America, is currently deploying e-Emphasys ERP with the help of VitalEdge and FDC Solutions.

"At Carter, our vision is to help our employees and customers achieve their highest levels of success, and we know our old systems won't support the experiences and growth required to achieve that," said Jeff Bowman, Chief Digital Officer of Carter Machinery. "e-Emphasys ERP will help us establish a long-lasting systems foundation for achieving breakthrough experiences and efficiencies across our business. Our careful evaluation led us to VitalEdge and FDC, who have been innovating their dealer solutions for over 20 years, and with proven track records of successful delivery and support. VitalEdge's industrywide experience and the scale of their 300-plus developers combined with FDC's deep Cat dealer systems expertise gives us both precision and speed. Not just for go-live, but for delivering higher levels of success for Team Carter and our customers for many years to come."

Further details on the strategic alliance will be announced during the annual conference of the North American Dealer Information Technology Association (NADITA), scheduled for April 8-11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the conference, VitalEdge Technologies and FDC Solutions will share additional details on the alliance and their joint development initiatives.

About VitalEdge Technologies

VitalEdge Technologies is the leading global provider of dealer management solutions. Our e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer software suites give agriculture, construction, heavy truck, material handling and other equipment dealers the digital transformation and data intelligence technology to transform and grow their businesses. Designed to meet these clients' industry-specific needs, our platforms connect every aspect of dealership operations and provide the insights to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction and profitability. We're proud to support the ecosystem of manufacturers, dealers and their customers who help the world run every day. For more information, visit www.VitalEdge.com.

About FDC Solutions

Based in Peoria, Illinois, FDC Solutions is an established consulting services organization that provides consulting services and software solutions that help more than 80 Cat dealers around the world operate more efficiently and profitably. Founded in 2002, FDC Solutions has assembled a team of the most experienced and skilled developers and consultants in the construction equipment industry. The team's unique combination of knowledge, experience, and perspective guides its software development approach to ensure that its customers receive the most customized, most relevant, and highest quality solutions available in the market. For more information, visit www.FDCSolutions.net

