VitalEdge Technologies Launches eWarehouse to Streamline Warehouse Management for Equipment Dealers

CARY, N.C., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalEdge Technologies is excited to announce the launch of eWarehouse, a cutting-edge application designed to transform warehouse management for businesses in the equipment distribution industry. With eWarehouse, companies can automate warehouse processes, optimize inventory management systems, manage orders, and keep track of customer information, all in one streamlined platform.

According to Jeff Hart, President & CEO of VitalEdge, "The launch of eWarehouse marks a significant milestone for our company and our commitment to innovation based on real client feedback. With over 300 developers focused exclusively on this industry, we understand our clients count on VitalEdge to provide continuous competitive advantage through cutting edge solutions. This solution will revolutionize the way our clients manage their warehouses, driving improved operational efficiency and revenue growth."

Key Features of eWarehouse include:

Purchase Receiving: Streamline the receipt of parts with real-time integration with ERP systems, barcode scanning capabilities, and the ability to track order details.

Streamline the receipt of parts with real-time integration with ERP systems, barcode scanning capabilities, and the ability to track order details. Cycle Counting: Simplify inventory counting processes with real-time updates and manual entry options.

Simplify inventory counting processes with real-time updates and manual entry options. Branch Transfer: Facilitate branch transfers with easy-to-use mobile applications, integration with e-Emphasys ERP, and support for location transfers.

Facilitate branch transfers with easy-to-use mobile applications, integration with e-Emphasys ERP, and support for location transfers. Administration/User Management: Integrate with Active Directory, manage user roles, and view transaction histories with ease.

Paul Crist, CRO of VitalEdge, adds, "eWarehouse empowers businesses with real-time inventory tracking, streamlined processes, and enhanced visibility into warehouse operations. Our goal is to provide our customers with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive marketplace."

With its user-friendly interface and seamless integration with iOS and Android devices, eWarehouse offers businesses the flexibility and scalability they need to adapt to evolving market demands. By harnessing the power of digital transformation, companies can improve efficiency, reduce costs, and drive innovation in their warehouse management processes. eWarehouse is available for all current e-Emphasys users. For more information about eWarehouse and how it can benefit your business, visit https://e-emphasys.com/.

About VitalEdge Technologies

VitalEdge Technologies is a leading global provider of dealer management solutions. Its e-Emphasys and IntelliDealer software suites give agriculture, construction, heavy truck, material handling, and other equipment dealers the digital transformation and data intelligence technology to transform and grow their businesses.

Designed to meet these clients' industry-specific needs, its platforms connect every aspect of dealership operations and provide insights to increase efficiency, customer satisfaction and profitability. For more information, visit www.VitalEdge.com.

SOURCE VitalEdge Technologies