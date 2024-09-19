VitalEdge Technologies Welcomes Mitesh Shah as Chief Technology Officer and Names Shriram Rajagopal Chief Product Officer

CARY, N.C., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalEdge Technologies, a leading global provider of dealer management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitesh Shah as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this pivotal role, Shah will lead the company's technology vision, driving innovation and ensuring the delivery of high-quality technological solutions in all aspects of software delivery, source code, architecture, and engineering output. With a deep focus on emerging technologies and client needs, Shah will spearhead efforts to enhance VitalEdge's product offerings and guide our technical teams to deliver cutting-edge solutions, leveraging the latest technologies to propel the company through the next stages of its growth journey.

Shriram Rajagopal Chief Product Officer Mitesh Shah Chief Technology Officer

Along with the addition of Shah as CTO, VitalEdge has named Shriram Rajagopal to the newly created position of Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Rajagopal will define and execute the company's product vision and roadmap. With over two decades of experience at VitalEdge, Rajagopal has been instrumental in driving the company's technology strategy and achieving significant growth milestones. In his new role, he will establish a robust product management organization, focusing on delivering innovative, market-leading products that align with client needs and business goals.

"We are thrilled to announce Mitesh Shah as the new Chief Technology Officer and Shriram Rajagopal as Chief Product Officer of VitalEdge," said Jeffrey Hart, President & CEO. "Mitesh brings a proven track record of building and scaling world-class technology organizations, making him the perfect leader to drive our innovation goals forward. His vision and expertise will be critical in ensuring that our technology strategy aligns with our business objectives, enabling us to deliver world-class products that meet the evolving needs of our clients who serve critical industries including construction, agriculture, material handling, commercial transportation and more. We are excited to see the impact Mitesh will have in shaping the future of VitalEdge."

"Shriram has been a key part of our success for over two decades, with an outstanding track record of delivering innovative solutions that have transformed the way our clients do business," said Hart. "In his new role as Chief Product Officer, Shriram will lead our product vision, build a disciplined product management approach, and ensure that our roadmap delivers market-leading solutions. His deep equipment domain expertise, technical acumen, and commitment to innovation make him the ideal leader to guide VitalEdge as we continue to deliver solutions that provide our clients with a sustainable competitive advantage."

Shah joins VitalEdge with more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise software industry from SAP Labs, where he served in various leadership roles. In his most recent position as Vice President & Head of Engineering at SAP, he managed the Technology & Innovation Portfolio, with a focus on Application Development capabilities and leading end-to-end Engineering. He has extensive experience in developing ERP solutions, technology platforms, UI technologies, and software products. More recently, he played a key role in SAP's cloud transformation journey.

"I'm incredibly excited to join VitalEdge, a market leader in the equipment distribution technology space with tremendous growth potential," said Shah. "VitalEdge has a strong foundation of innovation, and I look forward to building on that by developing cutting-edge solutions that not only meet the needs of our clients but also drive a real competitive advantage for them. I am eager to collaborate with the talented teams here to deliver forward-thinking technology that propels both VitalEdge and our clients to new heights."

Rajagopal has been with the company since its inception, playing a pivotal role in shaping its product strategy. He has led the vision, strategy, and design for VitalEdge's product portfolio for over two decades, positioning it as a global leader in the equipment distribution technology space. Prior to VitalEdge, Rajagopal held key product architect roles at various global enterprise software providers and holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Mumbai.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Product Officer at VitalEdge, a company that has been my home for over two decades," said Rajagopal. "I'm excited to lead the charge in shaping our product vision, working closely with Mitesh and company leadership to execute on a technology roadmap that brings innovative, market-leading solutions to our clients. We understand the critical role we play in supporting the dealerships and manufacturers that help our world run every day. VitalEdge has a tremendous opportunity to continue pushing the boundaries in the equipment distribution technology space."

About VitalEdge Technologies

VitalEdge Technologies is a leading global provider of dealer management solutions. Its e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer software suites give agriculture, construction, heavy truck, material handling, and other equipment dealers digital transformation and data intelligence technology to transform and grow their businesses. Designed to meet these clients' industry-specific needs, its platforms connect every aspect of dealership operations and provide insights to increase efficiency, client satisfaction, and profitability. For more information, visit www.VitalEdge.com.

