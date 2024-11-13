VitalEdge Technologies Welcomes Vikram Savkar as New Chief Executive Officer

Global provider of equipment dealership management solutions enters new phase of value creation and growth with enterprise-scale software leader Savkar at the helm

CARY, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalEdge Technologies, a leading global provider of enterprise software for equipment dealers and distributors, today announced that Vikram Savkar joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer effective November 11, 2024. VitalEdge offers software and services that produce data-driven insights customers use for greater efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability in managing dealerships that sell and/or rent agriculture, construction, material handling and other equipment in addition to heavy trucks.

Savkar began his technology career in product management and has been leading enterprise-scale software and information businesses on accelerated growth trajectories for nearly three decades. At VitalEdge, he will draw on that experience to develop and action a clear strategy that rapidly produces greater value for customers, driven by investments in both the e-Emphasys and IntelliDealer product suites, and fosters innovation amongst employees across four continents.

Prior to joining VitalEdge, Savkar was a senior executive with Wolters Kluwer and led businesses in three separate verticals during a span of 12 years. He joined the professional information, software solutions and services company as Vice President and General Manager of several businesses in the Legal & Regulatory division, then became Senior Vice President and General Manager of a large global software business in the Health division, and most recently served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Compliance Solutions, a business unit focused on software for financial and corporate compliance. Savkar previously held senior leadership positions at Nature Publishing Group and Pearson Education.

"Vikram has an impressive track record leading large, enterprise software companies in complex industries and a proven commitment to sustaining engaged, high-performance cultures," said Nicholas Leppla, Director at TA, an investor in VitalEdge since 2021. "Vikram joins VitalEdge at an inflection point in the company's evolution. We believe his expertise will allow us to capitalize on the opportunities ahead and further solidify the company's market leadership," added Ashu Agrawal, Managing Director at TA.

"VitalEdge has transformed significantly during the past three years, creating a solid foundation that now empowers Vikram and the team to drive future growth," explained David Hirsch, Managing Director of True Wind, VitalEdge's other investment partner. "We are thrilled to welcome Vikram, whose expertise in digital transformation aligns perfectly with VitalEdge's vision for serving the heavy equipment industry. His leadership will be key in driving investments that enhance customer success and propel sustainable growth, setting us up for impactful, long-term value creation," added Adam Clammer, Co-founder and Managing Partner at True Wind.

Vikram's appointment comes at an exciting time for VitalEdge. Backed by private equity firms TA and True Wind, the company merged with CDK Global Heavy Equipment in May 2023, and integrated the IntelliDealer dealer management system into its product portfolio. It also rebranded from e-Emphasys Technologies to VitalEdge to distinguish the parent company from the popular dealer ERP platform. Since the merger, VitalEdge has added several key executive roles and implemented various new systems to enhance operational efficiencies and underpin customer success.

"VitalEdge has a strong and successful history of developing extraordinary products that bring critical value to both American and global businesses that keep the world running—growing food, delivering all sorts of supplies, and building homes and infrastructure," said Savkar. "I couldn't be more excited to be part of the company's future, partnering with customers to turn their needs into innovation and empowering employees to do important work with clarity of and passion for our purpose. I see a lot of significant opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing to magnify VitalEdge's impact and growth."

Savkar was born and raised in Virginia and graduated from Harvard University with undergraduate degrees in both physics and classics. He lives with his wife and daughter in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About VitalEdge Technologies

VitalEdge Technologies is a leading global provider of integrated, end-to-end equipment dealer management solutions. Its e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer software suites give agriculture, construction, heavy truck, material handling, and other equipment dealers digital transformation and data intelligence technology to transform and grow their businesses. Designed to meet these clients' industry-specific needs, its platforms connect every aspect of dealership operations and provide insights to increase efficiency, client satisfaction, and profitability. For more information, visit www.VitalEdge.com.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has partnered with over 560 businesses across its five core sectors: technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services. By leveraging deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA works alongside management teams to build enduring value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and employs over 150 investment professionals across its offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.ta.com.

About True Wind Capital

True Wind is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on partnering with management teams to build leading technology businesses in growing vertical markets in three primary sectors: Industrial Tech, Business Services & Compliance and Financial Services. True Wind seeks to maximize value creation and invests across the full range of transaction structures. Since its founding in 2015, True Wind has completed 14 platform investments and dozens of add-on acquisitions. Learn more about True Wind at https://truewind.com.

