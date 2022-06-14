VitalFlo and Ambee Announce Partnership to Provide Unified Air Quality and Respiratory Health Monitoring Solution

RALEIGH, N.C. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the executive teams at VitalFlo and Ambee announced an agreement to integrate Ambee's innovative air quality monitoring solution with VitalFlo's digital healthcare platform.

"VitalFlo and Ambee are on the same path to help improve the lives of people that are affected by climate change and poor air quality, and we're excited to support VitalFlo in their mission to greatly improve the lives of people living with chronic respiratory illnesses," said Jaideep Singh Bachher, CEO, Ambee.

Innovative respiratory healthcare solutions provided by VitalFlo and Ambee

Using the intelligent environmental data collected from Ambee's devices, VitalFlo enables clinical teams to provide proactive and responsive management of respiratory diseases and conditions. Through advanced trends, patient status alerts, and detailed analytics, clinicians will be able to predictively forecast potential environmental triggers and adjust patient action plans accordingly, improving the quality of life for all those afflicted.

"As a company focused on respiratory health, it's crucial for us to be monitoring the ways that air quality can impact the health outcomes of our asthma and COPD patients," added Luke Marshall, CEO and Founder, VitalFlo. "Ambee provides great access to high quality, and highly localized data to help us monitor things like pollen, particulate and ozone which can triggeracute respiratory health events."

About Ambee

Ambee is an environmental and climate intelligence company that builds hyperlocal datasets for air quality, pollen, weather, active fires, and other climate parameters. The company was founded with a mission to democratize access to environmental data and tools that enable a better and healthier living experience.

Environmental and climate datasets by Ambee are accurate, reliable, and provide actionable insights to produce flexible and meaningful outcomes. Ambee's environmental APIs aggregate raw data from multiple sources such as on-ground sensors, satellite imagery, and open-source traffic data and process it with proprietary AI algorithms to build reliable and accurate datasets.

Ambee provides location-specific and real-time data that can be used by a wide range of markets that aim to build a healthier planet. Businesses and administrators across the globe integrate Ambee's AI-powered, scientifically-validated data into their businesses and lives to create sustainable and climate-friendly surroundings.

About VitalFlo

VitalFlo is a digital health company that helps clinical teams measure and monitor the respiratory health of their patients. Launched in 2017 and with offices in Raleigh, NC, and Portland, OR, VitalFlo has grown quickly by partnering with the nation's leading respiratory research institutions,primary care providers, and integrated delivery networks. VitalFlo is the recipient of a National Science Foundation Phase I & II SBIR, the NC IDEA Seed Grant, and was selected to join Techstars Impact 2019.

With a suite of tools for pulmonary function testing, VitalFlo helps doctors rapidly assess the respiratory health of their asthma patients -- both in the clinic and at home -- and to update patient care plans.

