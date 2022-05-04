VitalFlo Partners With Vitalograph to Deliver a Unified Digital Respiratory Monitoring Solution for Patients and Clinical Teams

RALEIGH, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalFlo today announced that it has partnered with Vitalograph to provide smart respiratory health monitoring through Vitalograph's range of remote monitoring spirometry devices. This exciting partnership enables patients to perform reliable lung function tests anytime, anywhere as a critical element in the ongoing management of their respiratory health.

Partnership between VitalFlo and Vitalograph enables pulmonary function testing, anytime, anywhere

"For us, the key characteristics we look for in spirometry devices are accuracy, ease of use, and affordability," said Luke Marshall, CEO of VitalFlo. "With nearly 60 years' experience, Vitalograph is a great fit for us as we strive to bring lung function testing and monitoring to the patient."

VitalFlo and Vitalograph join forces to provide innovative respiratory health solution

Using VitalFlo's innovative digital healthcare platform, Vitalograph's range of remote monitoring solutions enable clinical teams to provide proactive and routine management of respiratory diseases and conditions. This in turn improves the quality of life of those affected and empowers respiratory healthcare professionals to perform their job to the best of their abilities, and to better manage resources.

Executive Vice President of Vitalograph's Sales & Operations for North America, Troy Pridgeon added: "This is a very exciting opportunity to work with VItalFlo because they see healthcare as a connected whole. A digitally transformed space helping patients and healthcare workers to manage and prevent illness more quickly, conveniently, and seamlessly. Vitalograph is proud to include our devices for respiratory monitoring into this impressive digital healthcare system."

About Vitalograph

Vitalograph is a global leading provider of respiratory diagnostic products and clinical drug trial services. Through the delivery of respiratory diagnostic solutions that are accurate and reliable, healthcare professionals are empowered to give the best possible care to their patients, wherever it is needed.

Founded in 1963 and with a base in the US since 1969, Vitalograph products are relied on by healthcare professionals in more than 110 countries worldwide.

Find out more: https://vitalograph.com/remote-respiratory-monitoring-solutions-from-vitalograph/

About VitalFlo

VitalFlo is a digital health company that helps clinical teams monitor the respiratory health of their patients. With patient devices for remotely monitoring lung function, VitalFlo delivers patient status and potential exacerbation trigger data back to clinical teams to make rapid corrections to care plans and improve outcomes.

Find out more at vitalflohealth.com

SOURCE VitalFlo