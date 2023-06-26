Vitalief Launches Vitalief Academy

News provided by

Vitalief

26 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Novel Learning and Development Solution Targets Performance and Retention

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalief, a leading consulting provider specializing in the research and clinical trial industry, is excited to announce the launch of Vitalief Academy, a suite of services, content, and technologies that offer competency enrichment and targeted learning and development curricula for professionals.

Continue Reading

The launch comes in response to the increasing demand for high-quality professionals to support the conduct of research and clinical trials. Vitalief Academy started as an internal initiative providing professional development and upskilling opportunities for Vitalief employees. As the concept evolved, the company recognized the unmet need for similar programs among clients who are looking to increase retention and improve performance. This realization led the team to commercialize the curriculum under the Vitalief Academy moniker.

"Vitalief Academy represents our continuing commitment to providing upskilling and professional development opportunities to research and clinical trial professionals," said David Moore, CEO of Vitalief. "It's an answer to the ongoing healthcare human capital epidemic that can have a significant and simultaneous impact on an organization's performance and their employee retention efforts. We're assembling top talent and using innovative technology to craft programs that will elevate competencies, inspire growth, and ultimately improve patient care."

John Royer, newly appointed Vice President of Learning and Development, will lead the Academy's operations. John is an award-winning commercial learning and development leader and digital learning strategist with a proven ability to translate organizational and customer requirements into effective learning programs and products.

"The Academy is more than a skills development platform; it is an incubator for success," said Royer. "Our tailored educational solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of our clients while helping them to enhance their capabilities, thereby fostering growth, improved performance, and innovation throughout their organizations."

The Vitalief Academy offers an array of programs centered on improving specific skills and knowledge, from technical abilities to leadership and decision-making skills. You can learn more about Vitalief's Learning and Development solutions here.

About Vitalief
Vitalief is a consulting firm specializing in research and clinical trial operations. With a team of experienced industry practitioners, Vitalief provides consulting, resourcing, managed services, and learning and development solutions to help research and clinical trial teams optimize their operations and achieve greater success. Learn more at www.vitalief.com.

Media Contact:

Monique Garrett
Vice President, Marketing
[email protected]
+1.484.363.1773

SOURCE Vitalief

Also from this source

Vitalief Launches Innovative Float Pool Services to Address Nagging Resourcing Challenges Across Research and Clinical Trials Industry

Vitalief Announces New Clinical Trials Office and Study Activation Services

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.