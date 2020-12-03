Vitalis Extraction Technology Prioritizes Efficiency and Innovation With Appointment of Joel Sherlock to CEO

KELOWNA, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalis Extraction Technology, Inc. (Vitalis) is pleased to announce the promotion of Chairman and Co-founder, Joel Sherlock, to the position of CEO. In a first for the CO 2 extraction manufacturer, the newly created role will focus on delivering greater efficiency and innovation for clients as the company seeks to maintain its current rate of hypergrowth, while adapting to changing global market conditions.

Today's announcement closely follows news of Vitalis placing No. 3 on the Globe and Mail's 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, based on 8,090% exponential growth over three-years.

Looking to the future, Vitalis's newly-appointed CEO, reveals realignment plans to foster greater efficiency and more agile decision-making across its workforce. Sherlock is confident about the benefits this change will have for clients, commenting, "Since our inception, we've strived to build a company that operates at optimal efficiency across key areas including quality standards, safety, communication and service. Stepping into the role of CEO, my number one priority is to make sure our organization continues to deliver the very best for our clients, partners and employees."

With the current global economy and unique hurdles experienced across the industry this year, bridging key functional areas within the Vitalis organization is seen as a critical move towards future growth for Sherlock. "Having all departments reporting to me directly, will ensure a more modern and adaptable structure, one that helps us safeguard the longevity of our business. We've come a long way over a short period of time and the road ahead has never been more promising, one I'm excited to continue on as CEO, while also retaining my position as acting CRO," he concluded.

In addition to creating greater efficiencies, the repositioning of reporting lines is equal parts driven by the company's desire to focus on product innovation. Vitalis CTO and Co-founder, James Seabrook's fearlessness to pioneer products and appetite to engineer ground-breaking systems has seen the company become a global industry-leader in the manufacturing of industrial-scale, supercritical CO 2 extraction systems for a broad range of industries.

Newly appointed CEO, Joel Sherlock is one of three synergistic and unique Co-founders who represent the driving forces of the company. In addition to his leading role in driving Vitalis' financial and geographic growth in a trillion-dollar global industry, Sherlock's background as a serial entrepreneur including ten successful start-ups and corporate exits spanning real estate and venture capital funds, have afforded him business acumen in building profitable ventures and teams.

The new organizational structure and approach to CEO-level direct reporting, ratified by the Vitalis Advisory Board and executive management, will be effective immediately. Intended to expedite the launch of new product lines and market entrances, while maintaining the bar for safety, service and performance, Sherlock's appointment will enable Vitalis to best serve its customer base that includes producers of cannabis, hemp, pharmaceuticals, F&B and essential oils.

About Vitalis

Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc. (Vitalis) is a privately-owned, Kelowna BC -based engineering and manufacturing company, producing industrial supercritical CO 2 extraction systems for the cannabis, hemp, pharmaceuticals, F&B and essential oil industries. The company's core focus on innovation and design has vaulted it to the forefront of the market. Renowned for their reliability, scalability, and continuous operation, Vitalis systems are euGMP-compliant and carry the latest certifications, including the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), National Board (NB), Canadian Standard Association (CSA/CRN), and European Conformity (CE/PED). Vitalis is one of only a few Original Equipment Manufacturers in the space, with operations in Canada, Australia, USA, Colombia, Denmark, United Kingdom, Israel, and Serbia as well as in-country support centers spread across the globe. Visit https://vitaliset.com for more information.

