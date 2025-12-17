Vitalis Ventures Announces $15 Million Strategic Funding for Drive Health to Accelerate Avery, the Clinical Workflow AI

Built on Google Cloud infrastructure, Drive Health is expanding Avery's clinical workflow and operational capabilities, building toward broader health system and health plan deployment and a planned Series A in 2026.

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalis Ventures , an investment platform focused on AI enabled healthcare technology companies advancing next-generation care delivery, announces a strategic $15 million investment in Drive Health , the healthcare technology company behind Avery, a Google-powered agentic AI platform designed to transform how patients navigate care and alleviate the workload placed on clinicians. The total investment includes an additional tranche scheduled to close in Q1 2026. Vitalis Ventures partnered with Inside Capital Partners on the transaction.

This latest investment from Vitalis Ventures brings the total capital committed to Drive Health to $26+ million. The funding marks a significant step in Drive Health's expansion as the company looks toward a Series A in 2026 and continues to advance its collaboration with Google to deliver scalable, clinically aligned AI support across health systems, managed care organizations and population health plans. Upon completion of the second tranche, Vitalis Ventures will join Drive Health's Board of Directors, with a focus on strengthening and developing partnerships throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

"This partnership marks a major inflection point for Drive Health," said Kevin Longoria, CEO of Drive Health. "Vitalis brings real operational depth, health-system experience, and the long-term vision needed to scale Avery responsibly. With their support, and through our continued work with Google, we are accelerating our ability to deliver safe, accessible, and compassionate AI support to healthcare facilities and patients nationwide."

"Drive Health developed the lowest latency, most comprehensive and clinically aligned workflow automation platform in the market, with the potential to meaningfully reshape how care teams manage communication and follow-up," said Elliot LaBreche, Founder and CEO of Vitalis. "We believe Avery's approach to continuity-of-care represents the future of patient support, and we are proud to partner with the Drive Health team as they scale the platform nationwide."

Avery is Drive Health's flagship AI-enabled clinical workflow engine, built to support nurses and care teams in managing high-volume communication, education, and coordination tasks with patients and families. Avery automates well-defined units of work such as discharge orchestration, secure-message triage, and follow-up outreach, operating under hospital-defined rules and risk caps.

Integrated directly into clinical workflows, Avery can draft and deliver clinician-approved education, collect symptom and adherence information, and route issues for review based on safe escalation criteria across episodes like pregnancy, chronic disease management, and post-discharge recovery. By handling routine questions and administrative tasks under strict human oversight, Avery helps healthcare providers operate more efficiently while allowing doctors and nurses to focus their expertise on high-touch, in-person care.

Avery is designed to support, not replace, the judgment of licensed clinicians. It does not independently diagnose, treat, or prescribe, and every workflow runs with human-in-the-loop controls, audit logging, and safety governance.

Backed by Google and built on Google Cloud's healthcare-grade infrastructure, Avery can communicate in more than 15 languages and operate with enterprise-level security, speed, and scale. Beginning in 2024, Drive Health and Google partnered to deepen Avery's contextual reasoning, cybersecurity, enterprise scalability, and health-system integration, a collaboration that positions Avery as one of the most advanced AI solutions entering the market today. To ensure Avery evolves in step with clinical needs, safety and regulatory standards, the platform is developed in close collaboration with front-line nurses and clinicians through Drive Health's Clinical Advisory Council. Drive Health also maintains a Clinical Safety Committee which brings interprofessional voices to AI governance and patient-safety.

With this latest capital commitment, Drive Health gains strategic funding and the opportunity to leverage Vitalis' deep experience partnering with healthcare systems. This expertise in patient flow, operational bottlenecks, and workforce challenges will help Drive Health accelerate deployment and adoption across payers and providers.

Drive Health and Google are also supporting the State of Illinois' Healthy Baby initiative, a multi-year program aimed at improving maternal and infant outcomes in underserved communities. The initiative will support more than 56,000 participating families with Google Pixel devices, Fitbit technology, and AT&T connectivity, while Avery delivers clinician-approved education, appointment reminders, and structured symptom check-ins from pregnancy through postpartum under the supervision of clinicians.

As Drive Health prepares for its upcoming Series A, the company plans to expand Avery into additional care pathways, explore innovative regulatory approaches, deepen health system integrations, and grow its team of clinical experts guiding the evolution of the platform, with the long-term goal of making continuous access to care available to every patient, everywhere.

About Drive Health

Drive Health turns AI workflows into audited clinical systems where every action is measured, governed, and proven. Avery, Drive Health's clinical workflow engine, automates well-defined nursing and care-team tasks like discharge orchestration, secure-message triage, and rounding follow-up. Avery is designed to support, not replace, the judgment of licensed clinicians. It does not independently diagnose, treat, or prescribe. Each workflow operates under hospital-defined risk caps, human-in-the-loop controls, and continuous monitoring for safety and performance review. For more information, visit DriveHealth.ai .

About Vitalis

Vitalis Ventures invests in AI-enabled healthcare technology companies to improve access, quality, and efficiency across the U.S. health system. Their thesis is informed by years of operating a portfolio of outpatient medical, surgery center and behavioral health facilities, which gives the team a unique understanding of how patients move through the health system, where bottlenecks occur, and how technology can increase efficiencies & reduce cost. Vitalis Ventures backs companies that solve the industry's most urgent structural challenges—most notably the nationwide labor shortage, diagnostic delays, gaps in care coordination, and rising costs. To learn more about Vitalis, visit https://vitalisventures.ai/ .

About Inside Capital Partners

Inside Capital Partners ("INSIDE") is a Venture Growth Fund focused on investing in and scaling innovative AI and deep health tech solutions. By leveraging deep relationships with health systems, industry leaders, government entities, and domestic as well as international partners, INSIDE unlocks significant value for companies, health systems, and the overall U.S. healthcare market. To learn more about INSIDE, visit: https://insidecapitalpartners.com/

