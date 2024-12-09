Vitalist Bay Launches in the Bay Area as the World's Largest Longevity Zone

Transforming Berkeley into a Global Hub for Longevity Biotech Innovation

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitalism Foundation today unveiled Vitalist Bay, a ground-breaking longevity innovation zone set to transform the Bay Area into the global epicenter of human longevity innovation. From April 4 to May 29, 2025, this first-of-its-kind initiative will bring together thousands of pioneers across biotech, artificial intelligence, desci, policy, wellness, and entrepreneurship to create history's most concentrated ecosystem of health acceleration.

Located at the Lighthaven Campus, just 20 minutes from San Francisco, Vitalist Bay represents humanity's boldest effort to extend healthy lifespan and solve aging. The initiative leverages the Bay Area's unique convergence of world-leading AI laboratories, biotech companies, research institutions, startups, and venture capital firms to accelerate breakthrough discoveries in human longevity.

"The longevity field is at a critical inflection point where scientific breakthroughs, technological capabilities, and market readiness are converging," said Nathan Cheng, co-founder of Vitalism Foundation. Adam Gries, his co-founder, believes "What makes Vitalist Bay unprecedented isn't just its scale - it's the density of interaction between scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors all converging in one dedicated space. By bringing the world's leading minds to the Bay Area, Vitalist Bay creates the conditions for breakthroughs that will reshape how we live and age."

The initiative features:

Unprecedented scope : Eight specialized conferences over eight weeks uniting world pioneers across longevity, biotech, AI, desci, policy and wellness

: Eight specialized conferences over eight weeks uniting world pioneers across longevity, biotech, AI, desci, policy and wellness Cross pollination of cutting edge knowledge : Real-time collaboration and immersive workshops between researchers, practitioners, entrepreneurs, and investors

: Real-time collaboration and immersive workshops between researchers, practitioners, entrepreneurs, and investors Lived health optimization: Dedicated environment to optimize for health and longevity, including co-living, co-working, and access to diagnostic health tools, cutting-edge treatments, and curated wellness activities

Vitalist Bay emerges at a critical moment when the global longevity market is projected to reach $600 billion by 2025. The initiative's location in the Bay Area strategically positions it within the world's largest concentration of venture capital, tech talent, biotech companies, and research institutions. Vitalist Bay aims to redefine the longevity ecosystem by bringing together the brightest minds from different sectors. The zone is designed to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking research while fostering cross-sector collaboration that can drive accelerated societal impact.

About Vitalism Foundation

The Vitalism Foundation is a 501(c)4 organization dedicated to accelerating human health advancement through strategic initiatives that unite science, technology, and community. Vitalist Bay represents its flagship program for 2025.

For more information, visit https://www.vitalistbay.com or contact Rie at [email protected]

