Vitality and Google Partner to Bring AI-Powered Health Solutions to Millions

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance leader Vitality and Google today announced a global partnership to launch Vitality AI. This new platform will integrate Google Cloud's advanced AI and data analytics, with Vitality's vast health datasets and behavior-change expertise, to transform how millions worldwide understand and manage their health. The launch of Vitality AI has the potential to transform the health and life insurance sectors globally.

As part of the partnership, Google's AI tools will be applied to Vitality's diverse range of health and lifestyle data to provide a more accurate understanding of an individual's health and lifespan factors. Through this, Vitality's customers will receive personalized, actionable insights, which are tailored to each individual's unique health, lifestyle, and key risk factors, to help reduce illness and extend healthy years. These recommendations include lifestyle choices like physical activity, sleep, screenings, and wellness coaching.

To provide this tailored and personalized information to customers, Vitality's AI platform will use Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, integrating them with Vitality's extensive health and lifestyle dataset. Vitality's de-identified dataset comprises more than 2,800 dimensions, such as lifestyle behaviors, health data, clinical risk, and propensity for incentives that drive behavior change.

Prior to AI models like Gemini, this level of personalized health advice done at scale was difficult and often too generic to be effective. The goals of this partnership are to extend life expectancy and reduce healthcare associated costs. By using large-scale health data insights and enabling individuals to act on that information, the partnership aims to improve customer engagement, lower operational costs, and boost loss ratios.

Maureen Costello, Vice President, UK, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa, Google Cloud, said: "The potential of AI in healthcare is profound, from accelerating the pace of scientific progress, to enhancing early detection of diseases, improving treatment planning, better supporting healthcare professionals and giving more people the right tools and information to live healthier. By integrating Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities, including Gemini models, with Vitality's data and understanding on driving healthier habits, this partnership poses an exciting opportunity to deliver hyper-relevant healthcare at scale."

Adrian Gore, founder and Group Chief Executive of the Discovery Group, said: "Despite the clear benefits of preventative care, health systems and the insurance market as a whole remain focused on treating illness when it happens. Our partnership with Google transforms this. By bringing together Google's technology and AI capabilities, and our unique data sets and understanding of behavior change, we will have a never-before-seen capability and understanding of a person's health, coming together in a way that personalizes and empowers millions of people to take control of their health. This is transformational - both for the individual and the insurance market as a whole."

Other key pillars of the wide-ranging partnership include:

Enhanced Health Connect integration: The partnership provides opportunities to deepen Vitality´s existing use of Google's Health Connect platform, enabling Vitality members to more easily and securely share health and wellness data from various apps and devices for more seamless and accurate experiences.

The partnership provides opportunities to deepen Vitality´s existing use of Google's Health Connect platform, enabling Vitality members to more easily and securely share health and wellness data from various apps and devices for more seamless and accurate experiences. Strengthening Fitbit relationship: The collaboration reinforces a decade-long partnership between Vitality and Fitbit, building on a large active base of connected Fitbit users across key markets.

The collaboration reinforces a decade-long partnership between Vitality and Fitbit, building on a large active base of connected Fitbit users across key markets. Strategic YouTube Health collaboration: A new, dedicated partnership with YouTube Health, with Vitality looking to build a key global content channel containing trusted health and wellness expertise. This could include building educational resources to empower millions of viewers on their health journeys.

A new, dedicated partnership with YouTube Health, with Vitality looking to build a key global content channel containing trusted health and wellness expertise. This could include building educational resources to empower millions of viewers on their health journeys. S trategic go-to-market partner: Google will serve as a strategic marketing partner, helping Vitality scale its Vitality AI platform and also support launches in new territories. This includes the opportunity to drive traffic to Vitality's global content channel on YouTube, to deliver trusted health and wellness expertise with paid media amplification.

About Vitality

Vitality is a global company operating in the insurance market, with presence in over 40 markets and impacting more than 49 million lives. Vitality transforms insurance markets by integrating technology, actuarial science, and behavioral insights to make people healthier and create shared value for clients, insurers, and society. They have a simple yet powerful core purpose: to make people healthier and enhance and protect their lives, and this is done through a pioneering Shared Value Insurance model, which aligns the interests of individuals, insurers, and society: when people become healthier, everyone benefits.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

Notes to Editors:

The Partnership's Impact on Health:

Recognizing that chronic health conditions account for the vast majority of all healthcare costs, this partnership is set to reduce these costs by empowering individuals to take proactive steps. 37% of the total UK disease burden is linked to modifiable behaviors* and 75% of global deaths are due to non-communicable diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes**.

Older Adults and those with Chronic Conditions: Benefits are expected to be particularly significant for older adults (over 50) and those with chronic conditions, offering tailored advice and incentives. For instance, improved sleep duration among chronic condition patients currently reduces in-hospital costs by 11%, compared to 7% for the wider population.***

Benefits are expected to be particularly significant for older adults (over 50) and those with chronic conditions, offering tailored advice and incentives. For instance, improved sleep duration among chronic condition patients currently reduces in-hospital costs by 11%, compared to 7% for the wider population.*** Early Diagnosis, Prevention, and Screening: The partnership is set to significantly boost early diagnosis and prevention through personalized screening recommendations. Recognizing screening as a key tool for early detection, better treatment, and reduced mortality, the platform's ability to recommend it appropriately will have a major impact. Based on Vitality's current insights, personalized screening, backed by clinical and lifestyle data, has already led to a 5.5x increase**** in screening rates in fully funded healthcare environments and a 19% improvement in early cancer detection. For example, early detection of colorectal cancer alone can increase survival rates from 53% to 91%.*****

The Global Insurance Industry:

This approach offers significant actuarial value to insurers through reduced healthcare costs and improved loss ratios for health insurers, alongside enhanced new business value and internal rates of return for life insurers.

Availability:

The Vitality AI platform is expected to be available in multiple countries in 2026, rolling out to 13 million of Vitality's customers in following years. The platform will launch for Vitality health and life insurance in the UK and Discovery in South Africa by summer 2026, with further rollouts in other Vitality partner markets and the U.S. to follow.

Data Security:

Google Cloud's approach to data governance and privacy policies are designed for its customers to retain control over their data. In healthcare settings, access and use of patient data is protected through the implementation of Google Cloud's reliable infrastructure and secure data storage, along with each customer's security, privacy controls, and processes.

