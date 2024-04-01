Vitality Blueprint Unveils Performance Bloodwork Platform

Founders Andy Galpin, PhD and Dan Garner introduce Next-Generation Bloodwork Platform Targeting Human Performance

HOUSTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitality Blueprint, Inc., a leader in human performance science, is proud to introduce its groundbreaking Performance Bloodwork Platform. The software platform combines a comprehensive blood panel with a proprietary interpretation and recommendation engine to deliver a powerful system for human performance.

The science underlying the platform has been advanced across a decade of human performance research and work with hundreds of professional athletes chasing championships and personal bests. "Vitality Blueprint creates unprecedented access to the tools used by elite performers to understand their physiology and achieve performance", said Dan Garner, Vitality Blueprint Co-Founder and CEO. "We are excited to empower a much wider audience with strategies to elevate performance in their lives."

Performance Bloodwork and Reference Ranges

The Vitality Blueprint platform starts with a comprehensive blood panel which evaluates 100+ biomarkers against performance reference ranges. Performance ranges benchmark a user relative to peak physiological status for their demographic and goals as opposed to standard reference ranges defined by population averages and disease.

Biomarkers are also assessed in combinations called Biomarker Patterns used to identify states that may limit performance in different areas.

Together, biomarkers and patterns develop a complete portrait of an individual's physiology across 13 categories: Energy, Sleep, Stress, Stress, Hydration, Brain Health, Cardiovascular, Toxic Load, Hormone Profile, Cell Health, Inflammation, Resilience, Micronutrients, and Gut Health.

Comprehensive Support, Including Lab Work

Vitality Blueprint is already in use by athlete partners and professional sports organizations. Availability of the Performance Bloodwork Platform to the public is an important milestone.

The platform is packaged as an easy-to-use software application meant for individual use or use by groups like teams. A plan can be purchased directly online and includes everything required to participate – bloodwork, reporting, interpretation, education, and individualized performance planning.

Accessible to US-based users at launch, bloodwork can be conducted at a nationwide network of 2,000+ lab locations or via mobile phlebotomy services. International support is planned in the coming months.

Building a Framework for Peak Human Health

Co-founder Andy Galpin, PhD brings a career of human performance science, most notably as Director of CSU Fullerton's Center for Sport Performance to Vitality Blueprint. "All the research, hundreds of studies, and most importantly our work with the pros are all built into the platform," said Galpin.

Catering to users looking for a system to elevate performance, Vitality Blueprint delivers unique insights and guidance across lifestyle, training, nutrition, and supplementation to drive tangible results. This performance orientation helps individuals maximize the opportunities of daily life and longer-term pursuits whether they be athletic, professional, or personal, and while not the primary focus, longevity benefits are a natural byproduct.

"Over time, Vitality Blueprint will continue to refine its framework for peak human health and continually make the latest advancements in performance science available to users," adds Galpin.

To learn more or sign up for Vitality Blueprint, visit vitalityblueprint.com

About Vitality Blueprint

Vitality Blueprint, Inc. is dedicated to the advancement of human performance using bloodwork and precision biomarkers. The company's market-leading Performance Bloodwork Platform makes the latest performance science accessible to individual users and professional organizations in an easy-to-use application. For more information, visit vitalityblueprint.com.

