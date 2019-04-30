Vitality Expands Behavior Change Platform with New Strategic Partners Focused on Diabetes Prevention and Management and Financial Wellness

CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitality Group, a global health and wellness company committed to making people healthier, is expanding its behavior change platform with five new strategic partners*: Health Enhancement Systems, Livongo, MoveSpring, Omada Health and SmartDollar.

The Gateway program integrates strategic partners across the broader health environment to connect employees to the right resources at the right time that will improve their health. The new partners add capabilities around prediabetes and diabetes care as well as financial wellness.

"Due to the success of the Gateway program in driving member engagement and health activities, we're expanding the program for 2019," said Tal Gilbert, Vitality USA CEO. "In its first year, two-thirds of Vitality clients completed Gateway activities and more importantly, members with an elevated risk factor were 20-25% more likely to participate in relevant Gateway events. By bringing on these additional best-in-class providers, we will go deeper into the clinical setting to support people with chronic conditions."

As part of the Vitality program, employees receive personalized and dynamic health recommendations and resources specific to their needs in a way that meets them where they are while also providing employers the opportunity to amplify their own benefits and programs. These offerings are supported by Vitality's proven expertise in behavioral science and incentive strategies to help employees overcome common decision errors.

"When employees come to work, they bring their financial problems with them," said Brian Hamilton, Vice President of SmartDollar. "That stress is real, and it effects productivity, turnover, and healthcare costs. We're thrilled to team with Vitality Group to reach people who need a proven, step-by-step plan so that they can stop living paycheck-to-paycheck and start saving for their future."

Initial program success:

Wide adoption of Gateway — For the most engaged clients, 50% of registered members participate in program and partner events. First year success saw 42% increase in activities per members per month for Vitality employer clients participating in Gateway platform.

Increased engagement — Members who report higher financial stress levels are 20% more engaged in financial health Gateway events.

Measurable results — members who participated in Gateway in 2018 saw a 70% greater improvement in health risks than members who did not.

"Vitality's dedication to putting the customer first is one of the many reasons behind our partnership through the Gateway program," said Anthony Knierim, COO, MoveSpring. "We strive to make health and fitness fun for everyone through our activity and step challenge platform. That means being responsive and in-tune with both our admins and end users. Our relentless focus on engagement, fun, and ease of use is what makes our app experience top-notch and we're thrilled to be the premier activity challenge product available to Vitality clients."

Livongo Chief Commercial Officer Jim Pursley commented, "Livongo and Vitality Group align well in terms of our overall mission. By better integrating into the healthcare ecosystem and using a clinically proven and data-driven approach, we can effectively make it easier for people living with chronic conditions to stay healthy by driving measurable behavior change. We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity to offer our members a world-class experience while driving a measurable impact for our shared clients."

About Health Enhancement Systems

HES creates employee well-being programs for organizations in North America and throughout the world. Since 1992, dozens of our theme-based wellness campaigns have been adopted by thousands of employers — serving millions of participants. Each is filled with engaging participant experiences and rich content. They are challenging, social, fun, and grounded in health behavior change science, covering 30+ behaviors in areas like social, emotional, financial, career, community, and physical well-being. For more information about HES wellness campaigns, white papers, SlideShare presentations, and Well-Being Practitioner journal, see HESonline.com.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole-person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to silence Noisy Healthcare. Our team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized, and timely health signals. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. To learn more visit livongo.com.

About MoveSpring

MoveSpring is a fun, easy-to-use activity and step challenge platform for companies. At MoveSpring, we are focused on making health and fitness fun for everyone. That's why we designed a variety of challenge modes to accommodate a wide range of participants. Our mix of challenge modes offer intrinsic motivation, ongoing goal setting, and competition classics. Connect a wearable device or smartphone to track your activity, which syncs in real time to our native iOS, Android and web app. With a suite of engagement features including chat, content and personal trends and insights, our clients see their employees enthusiastically and consistently engaging with our best-in-class app experience. Easily manage and run your wellness program with our intuitive Admin Center and easy-to-follow Playbook. Improve your office culture, foster fun competition and save time on your wellness programming. Ready to step up your wellness game? To learn more visit movespring.com.

About Omada Health

Omada is a digital care provider focused on reducing costly chronic disease in employer and health plan populations. The company offers a personalized intervention for individuals at risk for, or with, obesity-related chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension. Omada is the largest CDC-recognized provider of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, and has deep integration experience with leading health plans, outcomes-based pricing, and eleven peer-reviewed studies demonstrating the company's ability to deliver lasting, clinically-meaningful results. To learn more, visit omadahealth.com.

About SmartDollar

SmartDollar is a financial wellness program that educates, inspires and empowers employees to proactively take control of their money and get on track for retirement. The mission of SmartDollar is to help participants change their behavior toward money and, in turn, use their largest wealth-building tool, their income, to save and invest instead of paying consumer debt. SmartDollar is offered as an online, mobile-friendly program and is available to companies of all sizes. Learn more at smartdollar.com.

About Vitality Group

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending smart tech, data, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. Vitality brings a global perspective through successful partnerships with the smartest insurers and most forward-thinking employers around the world. More than 9 million people in 20 countries engage in the Vitality program. For more information, please visit vitalitygroup.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

*Vitality collaborates with a multitude of organizations. Those listed here reflect the latest offerings.

SOURCE Vitality Group

Related Links

http://www.vitalitygroup.com

