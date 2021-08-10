Vitality Institute Taps Top Medical Professionals to Launch the Brown Skin Agenda

The Brown Skin Agenda will debut on August 16 at 2 pm PDT/5 pm EDT with a webinar hosted by advisory panel members, Dr. Jeanine Downie, Dr. Wendy E. Roberts and Dr. Nia Banks as they introduce the initiative and discuss, "Redefining the Cultural Code: The Myth and the New Reality for Skin of Color." Registration is free and anyone is welcome to join (link HERE ).

As a female-led, minority-founded company, Vitality Institute has extensively researched skin concerns of BIPOC since inception and sees The Brown Skin Agenda as an opportunity to inform and lead key conversations as they relate to treatment of darker skin phenotypes through its website, educational workshops, a virtual content series, social media activations, and more. The advisory panel is made up of ten of the nation's top dermatologists and plastic surgeons who have been hand-selected to partner with Vitality Institute, with a shared goal to promote the advancement of treatment protocols and skincare solutions for BIPOC patients. The group will serve as a valuable resource for practitioners and consumers in an industry that lacks Black and Brown representation in both education and practice.

"Our mission is to provide safe and effective guidance from an esteemed panel of physicians so that all skincare professionals can confidently treat skin of color, and consumers can learn more about their skin," says CEO of Vitality Institute, Marya Khalil-Otto. "While it has always been core to our DNA, we are proud to officially announce this commitment to increase visibility and education on this important topic with these incredible professionals."

Brown Skin Agenda | Advisory Panel

Nia Banks , MD, PhD, FACS - Plastic Surgeon

, MD, PhD, FACS - Plastic Surgeon Alia S. Brown , MD, FAAD - Dermatologist

, MD, FAAD - Dermatologist Jeanine B. Downie , MD, FAAD - Dermatologist

, MD, FAAD - Dermatologist Vikisha Fripp, MD, FACS - Plastic Surgeon

Cory Hartman , MD, FAAD - Dermatologist

, MD, FAAD - Dermatologist Michelle Henry , MD, FAAD - Dermatologist

, MD, FAAD - Dermatologist Sumayah Jamal , MD, FAAD, PhD - Dermatologist

, MD, FAAD, PhD - Dermatologist Chesahna Kindred, MD, FAAD - Dermatologist

Katina Byrd Miles , MD, FAAD - Dermatologist

, MD, FAAD - Dermatologist Wendy E. Roberts , MD, FAAD - Dermatologist

For more information about the advisory panel, educational resources, news, and upcoming events, please visit TheBrownSkinAgenda.com or VIPeel.com .

ABOUT Vitality Institute

The Vitality Institute is the revolutionary skincare company that pioneered the first painless chemical peel in 2005, developed by Dr. Khalil. Now under his daughter Marya Khalil's leadership, the company has grown to offer five medical grade VI Peel formulations customized to every patient's skin concerns, as well as an at-home skincare line, VI Derm Beauty.

Since inception, over 10 million peels have been performed worldwide and VI Peel has been recognized by both consumer groups and industry leaders as the #1 chemical peel in the country. With custom blends targeted for each patient's needs, VI Peel helps treat skin concerns such as aging skin, active acne, acne scarring, melasma, sun damage, keratosis pilaris, and more.

