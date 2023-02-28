Vitality Names Alan Spiro, MD, Chief Clinical Advisor, to Build on Dedicated US-based Clinical Expertise

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its core purpose to make people healthier, Vitality is growing its dedicated US-based clinical expertise with the appointment of Alan Spiro, MD, as chief clinical advisor. A recognized expert in healthcare delivery, Dr. Spiro has advised and led organizations in health strategy, data science, managed care, and medical policy and practice.

"The addition of Dr. Spiro will enable us to be even more sophisticated in identifying and assisting our members with specific health risks to avoid preventable healthcare conditions and costs," said Vitality USA Chief Executive Officer Maia Surmava. "Alan's appointment furthers our 2023 goals to offer the most competitive, holistic wellbeing product that combines the magic of our clinical and actuarial skills and actively improves the health of our members."

With more than three decades in healthcare, Dr. Spiro also serves as President and Chief Medical Officer of Laguna Health. He was previously Senior Vice President of Strategy and Analytics and Chief Medical Officer for Blue Health Intelligence. Prior to Blue Health Intelligence, Dr. Spiro was Chief Medical Officer for Medica, and was also the co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Accolade.

As Chief Clinical Advisor for Vitality, Dr. Spiro will provide oversight, and serve as a thought leader and spokesperson for the organization.

"Vitality is a leader in health promotion and risk reduction across populations around the globe and I am excited to be advising their team," said Dr. Spiro.

About Vitality

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. As one of the largest health and wellbeing companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 30 million people in 40 markets globally engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Vitality Group