Vitality Offers HealthFitness Return to Work Solutions To Help Employers Navigate Evolving COVID-19 Health And Safety Protocols

Extending its partnership, global health and wellness company Vitality Group will now offer Return to Work Solutions from HealthFitness, a leading provider of corporate fitness center management, injury prevention and treatment, and wellness services.

Over the course of the pandemic, employers have navigated how to reduce COVID-19 risks to create safe and healthy workplaces for employees. HealthFitness' Return to Work Solutions offers HR and benefits teams an end-to-end bundle of services, with a focus on prevention.

"Two years into the pandemic, employers continue to grapple with how to create and sustain a healthy physical workspace for their people," said Tanya Little, Chief Growth Officer at Vitality Group. "The Return to Work Solutions from HealthFitness help s employers address this problem by providing safeguards for employees on site. If this experience has taught us anything, boosting employee health is our best route to sustained business performance."

Return to Work Solutions include:

COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 test tracking and reporting

Non-compliant outreach

Vaccine tracking and reporting

Internal contact tracing

"It's paramount for employers to create an environment that not only accounts for employees' ongoing safety and health but also their emotional and mental wellbeing," said Jennifer Smith, Chief Growth Leader, HealthFitness. "Our Return to Work Solutions help employers create a productive working environment where employees feel comfortable."

In addition to the Return to Work Solutions, Vitality will also make available two other employer resources from HealthFitness: Access to the Mental Health FIRST AID® certification course from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, and digital, telephone and on-site health coaching related to health and wellbeing and tobacco cessation efforts.

"These additions to the Vitality offering represent an extension of our successful partnership announced back in May 2020," said Kellien Bailey, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Vitality Group. "Whether looking for a comprehensive solution, or a la carte tools and services to fill critical gaps in existing strategies, our suite of flexible solutions is able to meet their needs. We look forward to continuing to leverage our combined set of data, assets, and expertise to enhance customer and member value."

About HealthFitness

HealthFitness, a Trustmark company, builds and manages comprehensive fitness solutions for leading companies and organizations. With a holistic approach that extends beyond fitness, HealthFitness is a proven leader in engaging and connecting people both on-site and online, to create a strong community of health. Parent organization Trustmark, through its subsidiaries and operating divisions, provides a full spectrum of employee benefits to protect and improve individuals' health and overall wellbeing. For more information on HealthFitness, visit healthfitness.com. To learn about Trustmark, visit trustmarkbenefits.com.

About Vitality Group

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, incentives and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and their organizations. As one of the largest wellness companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 20 million people in 36 markets engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

