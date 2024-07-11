VitalPath Builds Momentum with New Chief Commercial Officer

The complex catheter CDMO welcomes Rich Rivard to formalize commercial growth strategy with a focus on customer journey

NEW HOPE, Minn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalPath, specializing in the design and manufacturing of custom, highly complex catheter solutions for medical device OEMs, announced the addition of Rich Rivard to the Executive Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer.

With over 25 years of progressive sales, commercial excellence, and strategic leadership experience at industry leading organizations spanning $250M - $3B in annual revenue, Rich brings a wealth of knowledge to the VitalPath team. His track record includes remarkable success building scalable commercial organizations, team development, revenue and pipeline growth, and successful M&A activities within the MedTech CDMO space.

"I am thrilled to be a part of an organization that is strategically situated in the heart of Minnesota's Medical Alley, an epicenter of global MedTech innovation," says Rich Rivard, Chief Commercial Officer. "As I tour our manufacturing sites across the Minneapolis area, I am continually amazed by our in-house capabilities and the operation team's dedication to delivering for our customers on time, with the highest level of quality. Furthermore, it has been genuinely inspiring to witness the VitalPath R&D Engineering team's talent and expertise as they collaborate in-person with industry-leading customers.

"As we refine our commercial strategy and enhance our customer journey to support our growth, I am confident in our ability to fulfill our mission. We are committed to delivering exceptional, high-quality, complex catheter solutions in partnership with our customers to help dramatically improve quality of life for patients around the world."

Before joining VitalPath, Rich held executive roles at Vantedge Medical, Heraeus Medevio, and Donaldson Company, Inc. His comprehensive commercial and marketing strategies drove significant account and revenue growth at these public, private, and sponsor owned organizations. Rich's career has spanned sales, marketing, commercial operations, portfolio management, and customer success.

"Rich's background as a business integration and transformation expert aligns perfectly with our vision. As we embark on this exciting chapter, Rich's expertise will be instrumental in shaping our future. His arrival underscores VitalPath's commitment to deliver for our OEM customers as well as the end users and patients who benefit from our products," says Andrew Holman, Chief Executive Officer.

About VitalPath

VitalPath, an Inverness Graham portfolio company, has more than 350 employees at four Minneapolis area locations. Featuring ISO 7 & 8 cleanrooms, the company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with an FDA registered site. The VitalPath team specializes in meeting customers' most challenging complex catheter requirements, such as single or multidirectional deflection, pushability, kink resistance and torque response. Serving customers in the electrophysiology, structural heart, neurovascular, peripheral vascular, left ventricular assist, intracoronary, intravascular lithotripsy and renal denervation markets, VitalPath is the culmination of three distinct catheter manufacturing companies formerly known as VitalDyne Medical, Catheter & Medical Design, and Modern Catheter Technologies.

In addition to speeding customers' time to market through design and development, the catheter manufacturer is also uniquely positioned to consolidate supply chains with vertically integrated capabilities to bring complete complex catheters to market for vital customers. Their comprehensive suite of capabilities support complex component manufacturing with laser cutting, welding, ablation, forming and bending, catheter development and assembly with extrusion, braiding, and coiling as well as finishing and value add with tipping, flaring, swaging, laser drilling, skiving, machining, and marking.

For more information, visit https://vitalpath.com/

About Inverness Graham

Inverness Graham is a Philadelphia-based buyout firm that acquires innovative companies where technology is transforming traditional industry. The firm's Flagship strategy focuses on high-growth businesses leveraging technology in Healthcare, Software and Advanced Manufacturing. The firm's Green Light strategy targets technology-enabled businesses where Environmental Sustainability is a key driver of accelerating growth. Inverness Graham executes a differentiated, repeatable model for value creation through its proprietary "Strategic Platform Build" approach. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, the firm builds upon a 60-year legacy of operational excellence, bringing substantial value creation resources and an innovative mindset to support its portfolio company partners.

For more information, visit invernessgraham.com

