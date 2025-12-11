VitalTalk Launches New Course to Strengthen Clinician Communication Around Substance Use Amid the Opioid Epidemic

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalTalk, the leading organization in improving clinical communication, announced the launch of Conversations That Matter: Engaging Patients Around Pain and Substance Use, a new asynchronous training designed to equip clinicians with essential communication skills for navigating complex conversations about chronic pain, opioid prescribing, and substance use. The course arrives at a critical time, as the opioid epidemic continues to evolve and clinicians across the country face growing challenges in providing safe prescriptions and effective care.

The opioid crisis has placed unprecedented pressure on clinicians who must balance safety, empathy, regulatory expectations, and patient trust—often in emotionally charged encounters. Although guidelines exist for prescribing and treatment planning, communication around these topics remains one of the most undertrained areas of clinical practice. VitalTalk's new course fills that gap by offering practical strategies that help clinicians address substance-use concerns without stigma and with empathy.

Conversations That Matter: Engaging Patients Around Pain and Substance Use is a three-module, self-paced online course providing 12 weeks of access and 3 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Designed for physicians, nurses, advanced practice providers, pharmacists and other clinicians, the course fits easily into busy clinical schedules and meets the realities of modern healthcare.

The course can be implemented by health systems, residency programs, addiction-treatment organizations, and professional associations. Its flexible design makes it particularly useful for institutions seeking scalable training solutions that support quality improvement, reduce moral distress, or strengthen patient-centered care in pain management and substance-use contexts.

ABOUT VITALTALK

VitalTalk is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing communication skills training to healthcare professionals across the world. Founded in 2012, VitalTalk's mission is to ensure that every seriously ill patient is surrounded by clinicians who can skillfully discuss what matters most and deliver care aligned with patient values. Through evidence-based methods, a vibrant learning community, and ongoing development opportunities, VitalTalk equips clinicians with the tools they need to connect, communicate, and care for patients with serious illness and their families.

Accreditation Statement -

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of the Washington State Medical Association (WSMA) and VitalTalk. The WSMA is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians. The WSMA designates this Other activity (Enduring materials and practice conversations) for a maximum of 3 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

