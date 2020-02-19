VitalTech™ acquires Breezie™ Platform

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalTech, a market leader in connected care, digital health and remote patient monitoring, announced today that it will be expanding the breadth of its existing services with the acquisition of Breezie™, a multitiered tablet-based platform that drives senior engagement and compliance.

Breezie's capabilities, specifically its API which facilitates social networking, will further expand the potential of VitalTech's proprietary VitalCare™ platform for engaged Senior Living and Virtual Care. This new module, called VitalCare Social, helps address issues of social isolation by allowing seniors to access social media, stream content, play games online and engage in local community events.

VitalCare's comprehensive integrated platform powers a simple user interface on any smart device — iOS or Android — built with a wide spectrum of patients in mind, to empower active participation in their care. Tablets are customized to the patient's individual health profile and arrive pre-paired with Bluetooth-enabled medical grade devices, such as optional blood pressure cuffs, pulse oximeters, thermometers and O 2 sensors.

"The strategic acquisition of Breezie will further our ability to meet the needs of long-term, post-acute, home health and senior patients, all from the ease of a user-friendly tablet specifically built to serve their needs, irrespective of their technical capabilities," said James Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer at VitalTech.

"Engagement is critical for quality of care. We know that the more they use our system for activities of daily living, such as checking the weather or sending messages to loved ones, the more they will also use it to talk with their physician or record their medications or nutrition."

In addition to this new social module, VitalCare has modules for monitoring vital signs, Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), medication reminders, nutrition intake and communication tools for interacting with care teams remotely. Collection of vitals is done through Bluetooth-enabled low energy medical devices. VitalCare also enables telemedicine video calls for remote health visits and virtual check-ins, reducing unnecessary visits to the emergency room or physician's office.

"The pace at which technology evolves is much faster than the pace at which you learn after a certain age," says Jeh Kazimi, founder of Breezie. "Even if you are digitally savvy today doesn't guarantee you'll be able to do everything in the future." VitalTech's acquisition of Breezie helps further bridge the gap between healthcare, technology, and patients.

