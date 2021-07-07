VitalTech Announces Chief Commercial Officer

PLANO, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalTech, a rapidly growing national provider of fully integrated health solutions, announced today Chad Haynes is joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer.

Chad Haynes, Chief Commercial Officer

VitalTech has seen rapidly increasing demand for virtual care solutions to support condition management, hospital at home, aging in place, behavioral health and other strategic initiatives. As the company scales to support the growing demand for virtual care, VitalTech's new Chief Commercial Officer will guide the company's strategy to expand solution capabilities and ensure customer success.

Haynes brings more than 21 years of experience from Cerner Corporation. Most recently as Vice President for Strategic Growth, he was a member of the senior leadership team tasked with managing the company's growth initiatives and was responsible for one of six entrepreneurial business units. In this position, he led government relations, sales, product development, deployment, support, and analytics teams across State Government & Medicaid.

With a deep health IT background and significant EHR experience, Haynes brings value across strategy, sales, operations, and client success.

Additionally, Haynes held leadership roles that led Cerner's 10-year, $10 billion contract with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, expanded the company's population health capabilities, managed client relationships with the 45 largest clients in the Eastern US, and resided in Singapore as Managing Director of Asia.

"Chad brings valuable health IT knowledge and strategy. As VitalTech continues to expand our offerings in virtual care, he will ensure we are providing solutions that meet market needs and the optimal customer experience through our product and service offerings." said James Hamilton, chief executive officer of VitalTech. "A pillar of VitalTech's business model is client satisfaction and Chad's decades-long success in this realm will prove invaluable."

"The pandemic accelerated adoption and support of virtual care, including telehealth and remote patient monitoring capabilities," said Haynes. "Over the next decade, care delivery will focus heavily on patient/member experience and reduction of unnecessary spend. Virtual care is a pivotal element of the shift to value based care and I'm excited to facilitate VitalTech's growth; while ensuring customer value and improved outcomes."

