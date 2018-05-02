Vitalus Health Welcomes New Vice President of Health Services

HOUSTON, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalus Health is proud to announce and welcome Karen DeJean, MSN-NI, RN, CCM, as the company's Vice President of Health Services. DeJean will be responsible for developing a unique technology-based airway and heart home health program. Her goal is to effectively bridge the gap between inpatient and outpatient care.

Karen has practiced nursing for over 30 years in the state of Texas and has experience working in hospitals, physician practice, and health plan organizations in both Behavioral and Physical Medicine. She comes to Vitalus Health with extensive experience in Utilization Management, Case Management, Practice Management, Population Health, and Quality Improvement. Karen has practiced in various organizations including St. Mary's Hospital, UTMB- Galveston, Harris Health systems, United Healthcare, and Scott & White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Health. She has extensive knowledge pertaining to Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial customers.

K. Cody Patel, CEO, said, "Karen's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made her a key addition to the Vitalus Health family. We view her appointment as a sign of our commitment to provide our patients with the care they deserve, and I feel very fortunate to have been able to find someone of Karen's caliber to fulfill this role." Karen said, "I joined Vitalus Health to be a part of an organization that lives its culture and is focused on easy access integrated care. Disrupting healthcare at Vitalus Health moves care from a disease centered focus to a systems oriented, patient-centered logic and I am pleased to be a part of this change in our healthcare environment."

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Vitalus Health is a patient-centric provider of comprehensive health and wellness solutions that focus on pulmonary disease management, as well as sleep and neuro diagnostics. Vitalus Health provides specialty lung disease management, comprehensive sleep diagnostic solutions, PAP therapy, EEG testing, and home health care. The company offers chronic care and regional population health solutions, while endeavoring to improve patient outcomes and decrease chronic care costs through total engagement and increased compliance. At Vitalus Health, the goal is to improve the 2/3s of your life by impacting the 1/3 of time that is spent asleep. Vitalus Health's motto is to "Breathe Well, Sleep Well, Be Well."

