Vitalxchange Joins Buoy Health's Marketplace to Provide Special Needs and Disability Parenting Solutions

Digital health innovator Vitalxchange brings its personalized parenting solutions to the Buoy Health platform

Vitalxchange is a comprehensive platform for parents that provides content and coaching solutions from qualified pediatric professionals and parent mentors ('VitalGuides'). Based on the child's needs and family profile, Vitalxchange matches the parent to personalized coaching to engage actively in their child's development and care. The platform's unique engagement approach provides continuous support for the family to make informed decisions while reducing the feeling of isolation and helplessness that parents often experience, and to ensure that the overall wellbeing of the family is a priority.

"Our priority as a healthcare matchmaker is to guide people to clinically relevant and timely care sources using our algorithms and medical engine," said Adrienne McFadden, Chief Medical Officer, Buoy Health. "Expanding our marketplace partners with innovative solutions like Vitalxchange allows us to provide a diverse and inclusive range of care options suitable for personalized care matching, while keeping usability top of mind."

Vitalxchange is currently offering parenting solutions for early developmental delays, autism, behavioral challenges, and learning disabilities through the Buoy marketplace platform.

About Vitalxchange

Vitalxchange is a comprehensive parenting platform for families caring for children with developmental challenges or special needs. Based on each child's needs and family profile, Vitalxchange provides a personalized 'prescription' of actions, content, and coaching to empower parents to engage actively in their child's development. Vitalxchange is actively partnering with family support platforms, employers, schools, and regional disability centers to increase access for families. For more information, visit www.vitalxchange.com

