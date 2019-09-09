Vitalyst Announces Active 365 Continuous Learning: Managed Service Solution for Microsoft 365

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. and SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalyst, a Microsoft Gold partner and global provider of client learning and change enablement services, announced the release of its Active 365 Continuous Learning for Microsoft 365. A managed service solution, Active 365 Continuous Learning equips customers with a proactive, end-to-end learning solution which empowers their employees to thrive with their cloud-based productivity tools throughout the solution lifecycle; thus, allowing IT and Business leaders to better plan and manage the deployment and user adoption of new updates to Microsoft products.

"Business at the speed of Microsoft means a constant flow of updates with new features and functionality within the various Microsoft 365 workloads," said Barry O'Donnell, President and CEO of Vitalyst. "While this offers customers new opportunities for collaboration and productivity, it can also pose a challenge from a governance, deployment and user adoption perspective. Active 365 Continuous Learning provides customers with the ability to better manage their deployments, reducing the risk of business disruption, while allowing them to maximize the value of their technology investments."

The Active 365 Continuous Learning service consists of three components including:

Monitoring and Analytics

Continuous monitoring of the update roadmap of Microsoft 365 and other cloud productivity tools for relevant, impactful updates/changes across the toolset

Proprietary client migration and support analysis, gathered from thousands of successful engagements, to advise customers as to which features on the roadmap are most relevant

Deployment

Change enablement services to aid in deployment planning and development of custom communications and adoption programs

Awareness and proactive training to reduce business impact during key functionality changes

Deployment guidance to help customers through the rollout of the latest, critical updates

Adoption and Support

Custom, quarterly awareness plans and deliverables to ensure user engagement and communication

Access to a custom learning portal, through which, users can access virtual training in multiple delivery methods

Ongoing Adoption Analytics to identify challenges and potential gaps in tech skills development and opportunities for additional learning based on data-driven learning plans

"For Microsoft customers, technology deployment and adoption are no longer singular projects," said Shawn Gentile, Training Content and Deliver Leader at Vitalyst. "Learning and support need to be continuous, otherwise user knowledge and skills will be outdated before they have the chance to effectively use them. With Active 365 Continuous Learning, we help customers stay on the cutting edge using the latest Microsoft technology while managing the impact of technology adoption on their employees.

As the Change Management Lead at a leading financial services company remarked, "With Active 365 (Continuous Learning), we now have better visibility as to what updates are on the horizon and the ability to be more agile in our planning, deployment, and adoption. We are reducing the lag between availability and innovation for our employees."

This release follows Vitalyst's recent expansion of its Professional Services Team and the announcement of new services as part of its Digital Adoption Solution for Teams. In Microsoft's Fiscal Year 2019, Vitalyst was ranked number one, among Microsoft's U.S. NSI (National System Integrator) group, in driving activation and usage of Microsoft Teams; and, number one, among Managed Gold Partners within Microsoft's U.S. NSI group, in driving customer activation and usage of Office 365 workloads.

About Vitalyst

Vitalyst is a leading global provider of technology change management, learning and development solutions helping organizations transform their workplace for optimal efficiency and productivity. A Microsoft Gold and FastTrack Ready Partner, Vitalyst drives digital adoption to enable people and change the way they engage with technology—for an immediate and lasting impact. As a result, they were recognized as Microsoft's U.S. Adoption Partner of the Year for Microsoft 365 for 2018. www.vitalyst.com

