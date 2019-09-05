Vitalyst Announces New Service Offerings: Expands Digital Adoption Solution for Microsoft Teams

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. and SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalyst, a Microsoft Gold partner and global provider of client learning and change enablement services, announced the expansion of their Digital Adoption Solution for Microsoft Teams, adding two new service offerings: V.A.I. (Vitalyst Adoption Intelligence); and the new Customer Engagement Program for Teams.

"As the leading provider of change enablement and adoption solutions for Microsoft 365, we are continuing to evolve our services to integrate the latest technology and optimize delivery to achieve the highest levels of engagement and support," said Barry O'Donnell, President and CEO of Vitalyst. "These new services allow us to further accelerate customers' adoption and productive use of Microsoft Teams."

Powered by Microsoft Azure and deployed in Microsoft Teams, V.A.I. is:

Quick and easy to deploy - right in Teams

A central hub through which users can consume Vitalyst's services

Data-driven – using real-time analytics to ensure impactful engagement with users

Interactive and engaging – driving deeper user adoption, at scale, across all targeted Microsoft workloads

"V.A.I. is the next evolution of data-driven adoption services," said O'Donnell. "Leveraging user engagement data, V.A.I. allows us to help organizations better understand adoption and usage levels across user segments and adjust their adoption programs to connect users with the right resources, at the right time, to meet their specific needs."

Powered by V.A.I., Vitalyst's Employee Engagement Program for Microsoft Teams uses adoption intelligence analytics to deliver targeted engagement and communication with end-users, directly within Teams, enabling customers to proactively drive activation, adoption and usage of Microsoft Teams. The Employee Engagement Program for Microsoft Teams:

Drives awareness and engagement before, during and after Teams deployment, ensuring that user adoption keeps pace with continuous Teams updates

Identifies areas for improved communications, while helping uncover skills gaps and potential training needs

Delivers training to less engaged learners or those new to Teams

Detects potential technical migration issues

"For our customers, communication is a critical part of deploying new technology and driving change. Ensuring that individuals are aware when new tools are made available and know how to access training and support resources, reduces adoption risk, while accelerating productive use," said O'Donnell.

In Microsoft's Fiscal Year 2019, Vitalyst was ranked number one, among Microsoft's U.S. NSI (National System Integrator) group, in driving activation and usage of Microsoft Teams and number one, among Managed Gold Partners within Microsoft's U.S. NSI group, in driving customer activation and usage of Office 365 workloads.

About Vitalyst

Vitalyst is a leading global provider of technology change management, learning and development solutions helping organizations transform their workplace for optimal efficiency and productivity. A Microsoft Gold and FastTrack Ready Partner, Vitalyst drives digital adoption to enable people and change the way they engage with technology—for an immediate and lasting impact. As a result, they were recognized as Microsoft's U.S. Adoption Partner of the Year for Microsoft 365 for 2018. www.vitalyst.com

