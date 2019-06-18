Vitalyst Expands Microsoft Partner Team Adding Two Industry Leaders

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. and SEATTLE, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalyst, a Microsoft Gold partner and global provider of client learning and change enablement services, announced the expansion of their Microsoft Practice leadership adding two industry veterans. Todd Ferguson joins Vitalyst as Microsoft Enterprise Services Practice Director and Greg Headley joins as Microsoft Alliance Director. Based in Seattle, these additions to the Vitalyst Channel team position the organization for success going into Microsoft's FY20.

"I am thrilled to add Todd and Greg to our team. Their knowledge and experience undoubtedly strengthen our value to Microsoft as a partner and will enable us to better service our shared customers through our alliance," said Keith Carvalho, Vice President of Alliances at Vitalyst.

Todd Ferguson is a veteran of the technology and consulting industries with more than 20 years of experience and a long track record of success driving pipeline and revenue through Microsoft. In his role, Ferguson will lead Vitalyst's engagement and partnership with Microsoft's Services team.

As Microsoft Alliance Director, Greg Headley will manage their One Commercial Partner (OCP) practice. Headley comes to Vitalyst having recently implemented and managed the Microsoft practice at SkySync. As a PROSCI™-certified Change Manager and certified Microsoft Service Adoption Specialist, he has a long history of success leading teams within the Microsoft partner ecosystem. In his new role, he will lead Vitalyst's engagement with and support of Microsoft's Customer Success and Account Team Units, and execution of success programs for Microsoft customers.

"At Vitalyst, customer success is everything. Advancement of our relationship with Microsoft has translated into new, innovative capabilities and higher levels of service for our customers. These exciting, new changes support our ongoing strategy, tapping into Microsoft's shared passion for adoption success and putting our joint customers in the best possible position to drive business value with Microsoft technologies," added Carvalho.

About Vitalyst

Vitalyst is a global technology change management, learning and development solutions leader helping organizations transform their workplace for optimal efficiency and productivity. A Microsoft Gold and FastTrack Ready Partner, Vitalyst drives digital adoption to enable people and change the way they engage with technology—for an immediate and lasting impact. As a result, they were recognized as Microsoft's U.S. Adoption Partner of the Year for Microsoft 365 for 2018. www.vitalyst.com

