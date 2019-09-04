Vitalyst Expands Professional Services Team Adding Change Management and Communications Consulting Talent

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. and CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalyst, a Microsoft Gold partner and global provider of client learning and change enablement services, announced the expansion of their Professional Services Team, including the addition of new leadership to the Change Enablement and Communication Teams and adding 8, Prosci-certified, change enablement consultants. Jessi Narducci has joined Vitalyst as Senior Change and Communications Consultant, along with Jecee Gossman as Associate Communications Consultant.

"Managing the impact of technology change on individuals and teamwork is essential for avoiding disruption of business. Enabling people to make sense of those changes to drive productivity and innovation is what allows our customer to be successful. These exciting, new changes support our (Vitalyst's) ongoing strategy to ensure technology adoption success and put our customers in the best possible position to achieve their business goals," said Wilmer Castro, Director of Learning and Adoption at Vitalyst.

Jessi Narducci joins Vitalyst as Senior Change and Communications Consultant. A PROSCI™-certified change management professional with more than 16 years of experience, she has a proven track record of success leading global change management and communications initiatives, having delivered more than 100 digital adoption projects, including technology migrations, upgrades & new deployments, and impacting as many as 230,000+ users. In her role, Jessi will be Vitalyst's lead change enablement and communications consultant.

Jecee Gossman joins Vitalyst as Associate Communications Consultant. A PROSCI™-certified change management professional, Jecee brings a wealth of experience driving outreach initiatives for a diverse group of audiences. In her role, she will collaborate with customers to develop, plan and deliver custom change enabling communications programs.

Change enablement consulting and communications are core elements of Propel™, Vitalyst's ADKAR-based, proprietary change management methodology. PROPEL extends beyond traditional change management advising, incorporating the delivery of customized adoption plans such resistance management, sponsorship coalition building and adoption measurement planning to help customers accelerate the adoption of desired behaviors around the newly deployed technologies to achieve their business goals.

Vitalyst continues to grow, having recently announced additions to its Microsoft Alliance leadership team, and enhanced its Continuous Learning and Digital Adoption Solutions, adding new service options for customers migrating to Windows 10, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. This expansion of their professional services team and capabilities supports that growth, enabling them to scale service delivery to meet global demand.

About Vitalyst

Vitalyst is a global technology change management, learning and development solutions leader helping organizations transform their workplace for optimal efficiency and productivity. A Microsoft Gold and FastTrack Ready Partner, Vitalyst drives digital adoption to enable people and change the way they engage with technology—for an immediate and lasting impact. As a result, they were recognized as Microsoft's U.S. Adoption Partner of the Year for Microsoft 365 for 2018. www.vitalyst.com

