VITAMIN ANGELS APPOINTS GLOBAL HEALTH FINANCE LEADER SAM WEHBE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER

GOLETA, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin Angels today announced the appointment of Sam Wehbe as its new Chief Financial and Administrative Officer (CFAO), effective June 1, 2026. A seasoned global finance and operations executive, Wehbe brings deep expertise in financial stewardship, organizational transformation, enterprise systems, and scaling mission-driven organizations operating in complex global environments.

Wehbe joins Vitamin Angels at a pivotal moment for both the global health sector and the organization's next phase of evolution. As global health challenges become increasingly complex and resource environments continue to shift, Vitamin Angels is strengthening its enterprise capabilities, operational excellence, and long-term sustainability to support continued growth and deepen global impact. His appointment reflects the organization's continued investment in building the systems, leadership capabilities, and operational resilience needed to reach more underserved women and children worldwide.

As a member of the executive leadership team, Wehbe will lead finance, enterprise risk management, compliance, and technology functions while helping strengthen the organizational capabilities and operational discipline needed to scale impact sustainably.

"We are operating in an increasingly dynamic global health environment where organizations are being called to lead with greater agility, stronger execution, and deeper collaboration," said Ana Cespedes, Chief Executive Officer of Vitamin Angels. "Sam brings deep expertise in financial stewardship, operational transformation, and scaling mission-driven organizations across complex global environments. He has a strong track record of strengthening enterprise capabilities and cross-functional alignment to help organizations innovate, scale impact, and remain deeply anchored to mission over the long term."

Throughout his 20-year career, Wehbe has held senior leadership roles across leading global development and humanitarian organizations, including Medical Teams International, where he spearheaded enterprise-wide financial and operational transformation initiatives that strengthened governance, modernized systems, enhanced financial transparency, and reinforced long-term organizational sustainability. He has also held leadership and management roles at Social Impact, Nexant Inc, Creative Associates International, and John Snow, Inc. His work has spanned complex international portfolios across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the United States, including initiatives across Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Turkey, Syria, and Ghana, among others.

"Vitamin Angels represents the very best of what mission-driven organizations can achieve through science, partnership, and operational excellence," said Wehbe. "I am honored to join a team delivering meaningful impact for women and children worldwide and look forward to strengthening the financial and operational foundation to support sustainable growth and even greater impact in the years ahead."

Wehbe holds a Master of Science in Management from the University of Maryland University College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Lebanese American University. He is a Certified Change Management Specialist recognized for helping organizations strengthen financial stewardship, governance, and long-term sustainability.

ABOUT VITAMIN ANGELS

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global health nonprofit committed to improving the nutrition and health of underserved women and children. The organization works through an extensive network of partners—including governments—by strengthening, extending, and amplifying their impact to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups: pregnant women, infants, and young children in low-resource settings globally. Through proven maternal and child nutrition solutions, research, technical assistance, and advocacy, Vitamin Angels impacts the lives of 74 million women and children in approximately 65 countries, including in all 50 US states, each year. Earning the highest marks for financial transparency from both Charity Navigator and GuideStar, Vitamin Angels envisions a world where everyone, everywhere, has a chance to fulfill their potential. To learn more, visit vitaminangels.org.

SOURCE Vitamin Angels