Vitamin B3 Market to Grow at 5.44% CAGR from 2021 to 2026 | 37% of the market growth will originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Vitamin B3 Market: Type Landscape

The vitamin B3 market has been segmented by type into food grade and pharmaceutical grade. The food grade segment held the largest vitamin B3 market share in 2021. The segment will account for the highest growth during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing inclination of consumers toward taking vitamin B3 from food rather than tablets or other supplements due to the toxicity of the products. Thus, the food-grade segment in the global vitamin B3 market will witness growth in the forecast years.

Vitamin B3 Market: Geography Landscape

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for vitamin B3 in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW).

during the forecast period. US and are the key markets for vitamin B3 in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The busy lifestyles, rising income levels, and awareness regarding the benefits of vitamin B3 among consumers will facilitate the vitamin B3 market growth in North America over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Other revenue-generating economies in the region include Canada and Denmark .

Vitamin B3 Market Vendor Landscape

The vitamin B3 market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Covered:

Agro Cool India Ltd.

Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd.

Foodchem International Corp.

Glanbia plc

Ishita Drugs and Industries Ltd.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lasons India Pvt. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.

TER HELL and Co. GmbH

The Chemical Co.

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.

Vanetta Ltd.

Veer Chemie and Aromatics Pvt. Ltd.

Vertellus Holdings LLC

Western Drugs Ltd.

Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Vitamin B3 Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 104.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agro Cool India Ltd., Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd. , Foodchem International Corp., Glanbia plc, Ishita Drugs and Industries Ltd., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lasons India Pvt. Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., TER HELL and Co. GmbH, The Chemical Co., Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc., Vanetta Ltd., Veer Chemie and Aromatics Pvt. Ltd., Vertellus Holdings LLC, Western Drugs Ltd., and Yuki Gosei Kogyo Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Food grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food grade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food grade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pharmaceutical grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Pharmaceutical grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pharmaceutical grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Pharmaceutical grade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pharmaceutical grade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 85: Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Brother Enterprises Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Foodchem International Corp.

Exhibit 88: Foodchem International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Foodchem International Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Foodchem International Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Jubilant Pharmova Ltd.

Exhibit 91: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 94: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 96: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 97: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 99: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.7 Lasons India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Lasons India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Lasons India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Lasons India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Lonza Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 107: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Shandong Hongda Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 111: Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Vanetta Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Vanetta Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Vanetta Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Vanetta Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Vertellus Holdings LLC

Exhibit 117: Vertellus Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Vertellus Holdings LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Vertellus Holdings LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

