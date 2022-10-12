Vitamin C Market to See Healthy Growth of USD 1,899.69 Million with Excellent Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.60% by 2029, Size, Opportunities, Applications, Growth Drivers and Future Outlook

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, " Global Vitamin C Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Market research studies of an influential Vitamin C report helps to assess several important parameters that can be mentioned as investment in a rising market, success of a new product, and expansion of market share. Market estimations along with the statistical nuances included in this market report give an insightful view of the market. The market analysis serves present as well as future aspects of the market primarily depending upon factors on which the companies contribute in the market growth, crucial trends and segmentation analysis. A worldwide Vitamin C market research report also gives widespread study about different market segments and regions.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the vitamin C market was valued at USD 1,057.27 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,899.69 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behavior.

Vitamin C is one of the most important nutrients, as it can protect the body against a variety of ailments such as cardiovascular disease, foetal health problems, and eye diseases, among others. Lemon, orange, kiwifruit, and other vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables are readily available on the market and offer a variety of health benefits to customers.

Vitamin C's significance in the food and beverage business is linked to the industry's rapid growth and, as a result, its increased demand as a preservative. Vitamin C aids in the absorption of iron in the body, making it an important ingredient in iron-processed meals. In the meantime, it is critical for the stabilization of micronutrients. Importantly, the US Food and Drug Administration has made micronutrient meals fortification necessary to provide nutritious food to the global population.

Increasing number of application in end-use industries

The rise in the number of application in end-use industries will create new market opportunities during the forecast period. Vitamin C is widely utilized in pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, pet food, cosmetics, and personal care goods, and the rising demand for vitamin C supplements, anti-aging creams, sunscreen lotions, and other items is expected to fuel global market expansion.

Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Some of the major players operating in the vitamin C market are:

Foodchem International Corporation ( China )

) Mudanjiang High-Tech Biochemical Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd ( India )

) CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited ( China )

) Glanbia plc ( Ireland )

) Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd. ( China )

) The TNN Development Limited ( China )

) Microbelcaps ( Belgium )

) Beijing Heronsbill Food Material Co.,Ltd ( China )

) Duchefa Biochemie (Netherland)

Medibro Corporation Limited ( China )

) Chemizo Enterprise ( India )

) DSM ( Netherlands )

) DuPont (US)

ADM (US)

Sanofi ( France )

) Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Abbott (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Key Industry Drivers

Rising Consumption of Vitamin C

Vitamin C consumption is increasing as a result of its ability to prevent and cure numerous health conditions such as scurvy, heal wounds, and enhance the immune system. This is a primary element driving the target market's growth. One of the factors fueling the target market's growth is the very low toxicity of vitamin C, which means that excessive ingestion has no negative effects.

Emerging Demand of Vitamin C for Food Fortification

Growing demand for vitamin C for food fortification in a variety of applications, such as convenience foods, juices and sports drinks, confectionary goods, functional food and beverages, and bakery items, is likely to drive global vitamin C market growth.

Furthermore, rising urbanization, and increasing level of disposable income will drive market value growth. Also, growing awareness among people about the benefits associated with vitamin C and rising consumer inclination to processed foods will cushion the growth rate of vitamin C market. Another significant factor influencing the market's growth rate is the increasing number of working population.

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the Vitamin C Market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the vitamin C market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising level of disposable income and rising demand from the cosmetic industry in these regions.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growing demand for vitamin C products and increasing awareness about advantages of vitamin C in this region.

Segments Covered:

The Vitamin C Industry is segmented on the basis of type, source, process, form and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Type

Sodium Ascorbate

Calcium Ascorbate

Potassium Ascorbate

Magnesium Ascorbate

Ascorbic Acid 90% Granulation

D-Isoascorbic Acid

Ascorbic Acid 95% Granulation

Ascorbic Acid 97% Granulation

Coated Vitamin C

Others

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Process

Reichstein Process

Two-stage Fermentation Process

By Form

Tonic

Tablet

Granules

Injection

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Vitamin C Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Vitamin C Market, By Type

8. Global Vitamin C Market, By Source

9. Global Vitamin C Market, By Process

10. Global Vitamin C Market, By Application

11. Global Vitamin C Market, By Form

12. Global Vitamin C Market, By Region

13. Global Vitamin C Market: Company Landscape

14. SWOT Analyses

15. Company Profile

16. Questionnaires

17. Related Reports

