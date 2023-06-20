Vitamin Chosen by One of Nation's Largest Immigration Relief Services Providers to Design New Website

- Lutheran Immigration & Refugee Services (LIRS) Applauds Agency's Perception and Client Attention -

BALTIMORE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin ®, a leading digital-first integrated marketing agency, announced today that Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) of Baltimore, has contracted the agency to design and launch a new website for the nonprofit organization, which is one of the largest faith-based national nonprofits that is dedicated exclusively to serving vulnerable immigrants, asylum seekers and refugees. Vitamin's scope of work will focus on navigation planning, content strategy, wayfinding, site creation and development, hosting, and ongoing maintenance. Vitamin and LIRS began working together in Q1 2023 and the new site will debut in late Q3 2023, aligning with the traditional year-end push for donations.

LIRS has more than quadrupled in size in recent years as an increasing number of people seek protection in the U.S from conflict and persecution in their home countries. LIRS's rising volume of online traffic demonstrates how the organization has outgrown its current website, which was last revamped nearly six years ago. Additionally, the site's current navigation can make it challenging for returning visitors to efficiently find the content they need or motivate them to utilize the full proficiencies of LIRS' wealth of services, which include career counseling, family reunification, and mental health services.

Additionally, LIRS needs a site that provides an unparalleled user experience for volunteers, sponsors and donors, and those looking for a career with the organization.

"LIRS' robust growth will only continue, and they require a site that can showcase who they've become, while being built for the organization they'll be tomorrow," says Vitamin Founder Mike Karfakis. "Traffic stability, ease of navigation, funnel, and a seamless user experience are paramount for LIRS. No matter who comes to the site, whether via a phone, tablet, or laptop, that person is able, and inspired to, quickly find the services they need and begin the process of resettlement."

The decision by LIRS to work with Vitamin was based on a multitude of factors, particularly the agency's extensive experience with similar nonprofits who also offer a wide range of services for those in need. Vitamin has unmatched aptitude in designing cause-related website presences that support numerous constituency groups, offer several programs, and require complex wayfinding and faultless UX dexterity. Vitamin's work with Catholic Charities of Baltimore is just one example, where users from all stages of life and multiple demographics look to find aid and assistance.

According to LIRS' Chief Communications Officer Erin Taylor, partnering with Vitamin has also highlighted the agency's reputation for intuitively understanding and aligning with the nonprofit's mission and capabilities. This skill, to immediately grasp and know how to share that message with the public, has further validated LIRS' decision to partner with the agency.

"Vitamin seems to know us instinctively," says Taylor. "Throughout the process there has been virtually no back and forth or rehashing the same messaging. The attention to detail and level of understanding has made things easy and enabled us to keep moving forward to create a site that will be ready to meet the needs of more people, and their families, who are looking for a new life in America."

Taylor adds that LIRS needed a digital partner that could also offer ongoing guidance and counsel and continue to provide support well after the site is launched. She says that Vitamin's location is also a major plus.

"The fact that LIRS' offices are almost directly across the street in Downtown Baltimore is a nice bonus. It's always a satisfying opportunity to collaborate and work so closely with your neighbors."

About Vitamin®

Celebrating 20 years as the "Cure for the Common Brand®," Vitamin is known for creating deeply branded, precisely executed, highly effective, and budget-conscious integrated marketing campaigns in close collaboration with for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Vitamin has assembled an exceptional team who leverage the experience and expertise of a large agency with the attention to detail and complete integration only a boutique can offer. Vitamin is headquartered in Baltimore, Md. and located at the gateway to the historic Federal Hill neighborhood. More at vitaminisgood.com and on social @vitaminisgood.

About LIRS

Headquartered in Baltimore, Md., Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services (LIRS) is the nation's largest faith-based nonprofit dedicated to serving vulnerable immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees. Since it was established in 1939, LIRS' legacy of compassionate service has made a difference in the lives of more than 500,000 people who have sought safety and hope in America's communities. The organization's history reflects the group's own deep immigrant roots and passionate commitment to welcoming newcomers, especially those who are most in need. Learn more at lirs.org.

