Vitamin D Liquid Liposomal Supplement Becomes Amazon's Choice Product

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2by4, manufacturer of doctor-formulated liposomal supplements, is proud to announce that its liquid vitamin D supplement has been recognized as an Amazon's Choice product. The supplement features Nutristack Technology, designed to offer 15-times better absorption in the body.

To find out more, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NNCC963/

"Vitamins only work if the body can absorb them," says a spokesperson from the brand. "The more you absorb, the more beneficial they are for you. So, regardless of what the bottle of a supplement has listed, unless the nutrients are highly bioavailable, you are probably not reaping all of its benefits."

The spokesperson continues, "Nutristack liquid vitamins from 2by4 are the most bioavailable and fast-acting supplements available."

2by4 informs that its vitamin D liquid supplement is safe for adults, as well as for children. It also advises that liquid form is the best way to provide vitamin D3 to children. The company recommends taking the supplement on its own, or by mixing it with water, orange juice, seltzer water or mocktails. The supplement's highly absorbable lipid liposomes prevent stomach irritation by encasing healthy fats around the desired nutrients.

2by4's supplement contains liposomal vitamin D3, which may lower the risk of infections and colds and help avert the effect of depression. Furthermore, recent studies suggest that higher levels of vitamin D3 in the body may promote weight loss.

The supplement also contains vitamin K2, which may assist in metabolizing calcium found in bones and teeth. Other ingredients include purified water, non-GMO sunflower lecithin, natural flavors and stevia leaf extract.

"This liquid form is supposed to have a better absorption rate than capsule form; plus, it has vitamin K," writes a satisfied user in an Amazon review. "According to current research, vitamin K activates proteins that play a role in blood clotting, calcium metabolism (bone health) and heart health."

The customer elaborates, "The vitamin D itself plays an important role in immune health, calcium absorption, overall health and even mood and energy — the "sunshine vitamin," for those of us that don't spend 12 hours a day in the sun."

The vitamin D supplement has been manufactured in a GMP-compliant and FDA-registered facility. All buyers purchasing this product can enjoy a 100% money-back guarantee.

To find out more about the liposomal vitamin D3 supplements from 2by4, please visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.

Contact Name: Michael Lebhar

Contact Phone: 3235099776

Contact Email: [email protected]

About 2x4 Company:

Doctor-formulated liposomal supplements, intended to help you supplement your busy life easily and deliciously. Our liquid vitamins are made with proprietary Nutristack technology, which makes them the most absorbable vitamins available. We always use the highest quality ingredients and take an eco-friendly approach to everything we do. From our BPA-free recyclable bottles, to our inclusive price point, your needs are the center of our brand.

SOURCE 2by4

