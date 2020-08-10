Vitamin D Market by Analog, Form, Application, End User, IU Strength and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
Aug 10, 2020, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vitamin D Market by Analog (Vitamin D2, Vitamin D3), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Functional Food & Beverage, Pharma, Feed, and Personal Care), End User (Children, Adult, and Pregnant Women), IU Strength and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vitamin D market is estimated at USD 1.1billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2025.
The vitamin D market is driven by the growth in awareness of vitamin D deficiency, a rise in incidences of osteoporosis in women, and an increase in cases of malnutrition in children. The rising number of government initiatives and awareness campaigns is expected to create new growth opportunities for the growth of the vitamin D market.
The scarcity of ingredients, coupled with the high cost, are the major restraints of the market. There are very few natural foods that provide vitamin D, increasing the risk of deficiency of vitamin D among the consumers. Vitamin D and several other vitamins face the problem of raw material unavailability, as a result of which there is an increase in the price. This high price stands to be one of the biggest challenges for the growth of sales of vitamins.
Impact of COVID-19 on the current market size and forecast
Covid-19 is expected to boost the demand at a much higher rate for vitamin D ingredients in the global market. Several clinical studies and researches are being carried out with regard to identifying a significant correlation between Covid-19 and vitamin D. For instance, a study was carried out by North-western University and published on 7th of May 2020, in which the researchers concluded that vitamin D strengthens innate immunity and prevents overactive immune responses. Its trials and test results prove that patients with severe deficiency of vitamin D are twice as likely to face major complications.
Vitamin D plays a vital role not just in enhancing the human innate immune systems, but also prevents the immune system from becoming dangerously overactive. As a result of which, having healthy levels of vitamin D helps the patient against severe complications, including death, from Covid-19. Thus, this Covid-19 pandemic is expected to boost the demand for vitamin D at a much higher rate in the global market. However, disruption of global logistics and supply chain can be a restraint for this market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Vitamin D Market
4.2 Vitamin D Market: Covid-19 Impact
4.3 Asia Pacific: Vitamin D Market, by End User & Country
4.4 Vitamin D Market, by Analog, 2019 Vs. 2025
4.5 Vitamin D Market, by Application
4.6 Vitamin D Market, by Key Subregional Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increase in the Prevalence of Vitamin D Deficiencies and Impact of Covid-19 Expected to Boost Demand
5.2.1.2 Rise in Preference of Fortified Food Among Consumers
5.2.1.3 Increase in Awareness Regarding Bone and Joint Health
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Scarcity of Ingredients Coupled With High Cost
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Feed Fortification
5.2.3.2 Usage of Vitamin D in Personal Care Products
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Regulatory Factors & Standardization
5.3 List of Adjacent Or Related Markets
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.4 End-User Analysis
6.4.1 Product Offerings by Some of the Major End Users
7 Clinical Review of the Vitamin D Market
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Bone Health
7.1.1.1 Rickets
7.1.1.2 Osteoporosis
7.1.2 Skin Health
7.1.2.1 Psoriasis
7.1.3 Deficiency Treatment
7.1.4 Immunity Development
7.1.4.1 Influenza
7.1.5 CFR 172 Food Additives Permitted for Direct Addition to Food for Human Consumption
7.1.5.1 Vitamin D2
7.1.5.2 Vitamin D3
8 Vitamin D Market, by Analog
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
8.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
8.2.2 Realistic Scenario
8.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
8.3 Vitamin D2
8.3.1 Health and Wellness Products is One of the Key Driver for the Vitamin D2 Market
8.4 Vitamin D3
8.4.1 Growing Consumption of Vitamin D3 in the Feed Industry is Expected to Drive the Demand in the Asia Pacific Region
9 Vitamin D Market, by IU Strength
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
9.2.2 Realistic Scenario
9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
10 Vitamin D Market, by Form
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
10.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
10.2.2 Realistic Scenario
10.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
10.3 Dry
10.3.1 Crystalline Form of Vitamin D is Projected to Gain Traction in the Pharmaceutical Industry
10.4 Liquid
10.4.1 Liquid Form Offers Easy Absorption of Vitamin D
11 Vitamin D Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
11.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
11.2.2 Realistic Scenario
11.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
11.3 Feed & Pet Food
11.3.1 Animal Feed
11.3.1.1 Major Consumers of Vitamin D3 in the Animal Feed Industry Are Broilers and Swine
11.3.2 Pet Food
11.3.2.1 Increasing Spending on Pet Health is Creating An Opportunity for Vitamin D Manufacturers in the Pet Food Industry
11.4 Pharmaceuticals
11.4.1 Rising Innovations is Driving Demand of Vitamin D in the Pharmaceutical Industry
11.5 Functional Food & Beverage
11.5.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Functional Food and Beverages is Creating Opportunities for Food Fortification
11.6 Personal Care
11.6.1 Increasing Skin Problems Among Consumers Are Driving the Demand for Vitamin D in the Cosmetics Industry
12 Vitamin D Market, by End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
12.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
12.2.2 Realistic Scenario
12.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
12.3 Adults
12.3.1 Increase in Cases of Osteomalacia, Osteopenia, and Osteoporosis Are Causing Various Bone-Related Issues Among Adults
12.4 Pregnant Women
12.4.1 Consumption of Health Supplements Containing Vitamin D by Pregnant Women is Driving the Vitamin D Market
12.5 Children
12.5.1 Vitamin D Deficiency in Children Has Led to Increased Cases of Rickets
13 Vitamin D Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Post Covid-19 Impact Analysis
13.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
13.2.2 Realistic Scenario
13.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
13.3 North America
13.4 Europe
13.5 Asia Pacific
13.6 South America
13.7 RoW
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.2.1 Pervasive
14.2.2 Emerging Leaders
14.2.3 Stars
14.2.4 Emerging Companies
14.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2020
14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (End-User Companies)
14.4.1 Pervasive
14.4.2 Emerging Leaders
14.4.3 Stars
14.4.4 Emerging Companies
14.5 Competitive Scenario
14.5.1 New Product Launches
14.5.2 Expansions
14.5.3 Joint Ventures and Agreements
14.6 Covid-19: Proactive Response Strategies & Challenges Identified by Key Companies
14.6.1 Potential Strategies
14.6.1.1 DSM
14.6.1.2 BASF Se
14.6.1.3 Glanbia Plc
14.6.1.4 Others
14.6.2 Challenges
14.6.2.1 Fermenta Biotech Ltd
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Koninklijke Dsm N.V
15.2 Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-Tech Co., Ltd
15.3 Zhejiang Xinhecheng Co., Ltd.
15.4 Fermenta Biotech Ltd.
15.5 Xiamen Jindawei Vitamin Co., Ltd.
15.6 Basf
15.7 Dishman Group
15.8 Taizhou Haisheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
15.9 Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.
15.10 Glanbia Plc.
15.11 PHW Group
15.12 Bio-Tech Pharmacal
15.13 Divi'S Nutraceuticals
15.14 Synthesia
15.15 Hangzhou Think Chemical Co Ltd
15.16 Sichuan Neijiang Huixin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.
15.17 Kingdomway Nutrition Inc
15.18 Mckinley Resources Inc
15.19 New Gen Pharma Inc
15.20 Taizhou Hisound Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
15.21 Pharmavit
15.22 Tocris Bioscience
15.23 Lycored
15.24 Stabicoat Vitamins
15.25 Spectrum Chemical Mfg Corp
16 Adjacent & Related Markets
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Limitations
16.3 Vitamins Market
16.3.1 Market Definition
16.3.2 Market Overview
16.3.3 Vitamins Market, by Application
16.3.3.1 Healthcare Products
16.3.3.2 Food & Beverages
16.3.3.2.1 Infant Food
16.3.3.2.2 Dairy Products
16.3.3.2.3 Bakery & Confectionery Products
16.3.3.2.4 Beverages
16.3.3.2.5 Others
16.3.3.3 Feed
16.3.3.4 Personal Care Products
16.4 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
16.4.1 Market Definition
16.4.2 Market Overview
16.4.3 Nutraceutical Ingredients Market, by Application
16.4.3.1 Food
16.4.3.1.1 Snacks
16.4.3.1.2 Confectionery
16.4.3.1.3 Bakery
16.4.3.1.4 Dairy
16.4.3.1.5 Meat & Meat Products
16.4.3.1.6 Baby Food
16.4.3.1.7 Others
16.4.3.2 Beverages
16.4.3.2.1 Energy Drinks
16.4.3.2.2 Juices
16.4.3.2.3 Health Drinks
16.4.3.3 Personal Care
16.4.3.4 Animal Nutrition
16.4.3.5 Dietary Supplement
17 Appendix
17.1 Discussion Guide
17.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
17.3 Available Customizations
17.4 Related Reports
17.5 Author Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0vi83
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets