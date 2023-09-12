Vitamin D Testing Market size to grow by USD 193.53 million from 2022 to 2027 | North America to account for 38% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vitamin D testing market size is expected to grow by USD 193.53 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's Research. North America is estimated to account for 38% of the global market during the forecast period. The dominance of the US in the North American vitamin D testing market can be attributed to the presence of numerous key players like Abbott, Danaher, and Quest Diagnostics Inc., who offer a diverse array of vitamin D testing products in the region. Additionally, the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Nutrient Database plays a crucial role by detailing the nutrient content of various foods and presenting a comprehensive list of foods containing vitamin D, categorized by food name and nutrient content. Such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vitamin D Testing Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Beckman Coulter Inc., Biohit Oyj, bioMerieux SA, BioVendor Laboratorni medicina AS, Boditech Med Inc., DiaSorin SpA, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Everly Health Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Perkin Elmer Inc., Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidelortho Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Recipe Chemicals and Instruments GmbH, Siemens AG, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tosoh Corp.

Beckman Coulter Inc.: The company offers vitamin D testing solution, namely Access 25(OH) Vitamin D Total Assay

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Vitamin D Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by product (25-hydroxyvitamin D testing and 1 25-dihydroxyvitamin D testing), end-user (Diagnostic laboratories, Hospitals and physician clinics, and Home care settings), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing will be significant during the forecast period. 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing was the largest segment of the global vitamin D testing market in 2022 and will continue to be the largest segment during the forecast period. One of the nutrients needed for human health is vitamin D, which helps to facilitate functions such as cell growth modulation, neuromuscular and immune function, or reduction in inflammation. Several genes encoding proteins that regulate cell differentiation, proliferation, and apoptosis are modulated in part by vitamin D. Various market players are offering innovative products to meet the end-user's expectations. The increasing prevalence of osteomalacia and rickets among children will drive the growth of the 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing segment of the global vitamin D testing market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Vitamin D Testing Market: Driver & Trend:

The growing prevalence of vitamin D deficiency-related disorders is notably driving the market growth. Vitamin D deficiency is linked to significant health conditions, including rickets, a condition characterized by improper bone mineralization leading to weakened bones and skeletal deformities, especially in children. Furthermore, a growing body of research has demonstrated the association between vitamin D deficiency and various health issues. Additionally, vitamin D deficiency is correlated with an elevated risk of conditions like diabetes, immune system disorders, and neuropsychiatric disorders. Consequently, the connection between vitamin D deficiency and multiple health-related disorders is expected to drive growth in the global vitamin D testing market during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the vitamin D testing market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this vitamin D testing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vitamin D testing market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the vitamin D testing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the mental health industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamin D testing market vendors.

Related Reports:

The vitamin ingredients market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2027. The vitamin ingredients market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,280.5 million.

The vitamin D3 market share is expected to increase by USD 928.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95%.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio