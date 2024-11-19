Vitamin D Testing Market to Grow by USD 182.6 Million (2024-2028), Driven by Awareness of Vitamin D's Role in Health and Immunity, with Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global vitamin d testing market size is estimated to grow by USD 182.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.96% during the forecast period. Growing awareness of importance of vitamin d to health and immunity is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing prevalence of infections and autoimmune diseases. However, product recalls posing challenges to manufacturers poses a challenge.Key market players include Beckman Coulter Inc., Biohit Oyj, bioMerieux SA, BioVendor Laboratorni medicina AS, Boditech Med Inc., DiaSorin SpA, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Everly Health Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidelortho Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Recipe Chemicals and Instruments GmbH, Revvity Inc., Siemens AG, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tosoh Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global vitamin D testing market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Vitamin D Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.96% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 182.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled Beckman Coulter Inc., Biohit Oyj, bioMerieux SA, BioVendor Laboratorni medicina AS, Boditech Med Inc., DiaSorin SpA, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Everly Health Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Quidelortho Corp., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Recipe Chemicals and Instruments GmbH, Revvity Inc., Siemens AG, Tecan Trading AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Tosoh Corp.

Market Driver

Vitamin D testing is a significant market with growing trends in diagnosing deficiencies related to Calcium, Magnesium, Phosphate, and Vitamin D itself. Osteoporosis and Rickets are major bone disorders linked to Vitamin D deficiency. Radioimmunoassay and HPLC are common testing methods. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories dominate the market, but home care and standalone clinical laboratories are emerging. Reimbursement policies vary, affecting market size. Sedentary lifestyles and sunlight exposure contribute to rising deficiencies. Awareness campaigns are crucial for early diagnosis and treatment of Vitamin D deficiencies, affecting the population, including infants, children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with medical conditions. Nutrient absorption of Calcium, Magnesium, Phosphate, and Vitamin D are essential for strong bones, teeth, and immune system regulation. Abnormal levels can lead to weakness, fatigue, muscle aches, muscle twitching, osteomalacia, depression, irritability, lethargy, developmental delay, bone changes, fractures, and organ damage. Global initiatives by health organizations and healthcare authorities aim to increase production capacities and awareness. Private agencies offer new market opportunities. 25 hydroxy vitamin D in plasma serum is the standard test, with a half-life of 15 days. The Vitamin D testing market is expected to grow due to preventive healthcare and diagnostic tests.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that plays a crucial role in managing the immune system. Immunological cells, such as B cells, T cells, and antigen-presenting cells, express the vitamin D receptor and have the ability to synthesize active vitamin D metabolites. This helps vitamin D modulate both innate and adaptive immune responses. Deficiency in vitamin D is linked with increased autoimmunity and susceptibility to various infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Historically, vitamin D in the form of cod liver oil has been used as a treatment option for tuberculosis and to increase protection from other infections. The demand for vitamin D testing is growing due to the increasing awareness of its importance in maintaining a healthy immune system and preventing infections.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The Vitamin D testing market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of Vitamin D deficiency, caused by sedentary lifestyles and insufficient sunlight exposure. Vitamin D is essential for strong bones and teeth, and deficiencies can lead to bone disorders such as osteoporosis and rickets. Abnormal levels of Vitamin D can also cause weakness, fatigue, muscle aches, and muscle twitching, among other health issues. Diagnostic tests for Vitamin D involve measuring its levels in the blood, often using techniques like Radioimmunoassay or HPLC. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are major consumers of these tests, but home care and standalone clinical laboratories are also gaining popularity. Reimbursement policies vary, making affordability a challenge. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble nutrient that plays a role in calcium, magnesium, and phosphate absorption. It also regulates immune system function and tissue growth. Deficiencies can lead to organ damage and medical conditions like osteomalacia and rickets in infants, children, the elderly, and pregnant women. New market initiatives include awareness campaigns and events by health organizations and healthcare authorities to promote preventive healthcare and early diagnosis. Global presence and production capacities of private agencies are also driving growth in this market. The half-life of 25 hydroxy vitamin D in plasma serum is long, making regular testing important for maintaining optimal health.

Product recalls can significantly impact a company's revenue and long-term prospects by damaging consumer confidence and brand image. For instance, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled F. Hoffmann-La Roche's Elecsys Vitamin D total II due to manufacturing errors that resulted in falsely elevated, non-reproducible results. Such recalls hinder a manufacturer's product innovation process, enabling competitors to accelerate their own innovation activities. Timely product innovation is crucial in competitive markets, providing a significant advantage. The FDA's recall underscores the importance of maintaining stringent manufacturing standards to ensure product safety and accuracy in the vitamin D testing market.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This vitamin d testing market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing

1.2 1 25-dihydroxyvitamin D testing End-user 2.1 Diagnostic laboratories

2.2 Hospitals and physician clinics

2.3 Home care settings Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing- The 25-hydroxyvitamin D segment dominated the global vitamin D testing market in 2022, accounting for the largest share. This is due to the importance of 25-hydroxyvitamin D in indicating vitamin D levels in the body. Vitamin D is essential for various bodily functions, including modulation of cell growth, neuromuscular and immune function, and reduction of inflammation. The two forms of vitamin D, D2 and D3, are converted into 25-hydroxyvitamin D in the liver before being further metabolized into the active form, 1,25-hydroxyvitamin D, in the kidney. A deficiency of 25-hydroxyvitamin D is defined as less than 12ng/mL by the Institute of Medicine. A simple blood test can determine the levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D, which is crucial for diagnosing conditions like osteoporosis and rickets, and monitoring individuals at risk of deficiency, such as the elderly, obese, and those with limited sunlight exposure. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of these conditions, particularly among children. Vendors like DiaSorin offer advanced solutions, such as the LIAISON 25 OH Vitamin D TOTAL Assay, for reliable and quick determination of vitamin D status.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for maintaining strong bones and teeth by regulating the absorption of Calcium and Phosphate from the diet. Deficiency in Vitamin D can lead to bone disorders such as Osteoporosis and Rickets. Abnormal levels of Vitamin D can be detected through various laboratory tests, including Radioimmunoassay and HPLC. Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories are significant contributors to Vitamin D testing, while home care settings are also gaining popularity. Reimbursement policies vary, and sedentary lifestyles and limited sunlight exposure increase the risk of Vitamin D deficiency. Nutrition issues, medical conditions, and organ damage can also cause abnormal levels of Vitamin D in the blood. Phosphorus and other minerals, such as Magnesium and Tissues, also play essential roles in bone health and may be affected by Vitamin D deficiency. Awareness campaigns are crucial to promote Vitamin D testing and prevent the health complications associated with deficiency.

Market Research Overview

Vitamin D, a vital nutrient for strong bones and teeth, plays a crucial role in calcium absorption and immune system regulation. Deficiencies in Vitamin D can lead to bone disorders such as osteoporosis and rickets, as well as nutrient deficiencies, organ damage, and medical conditions like osteomalacia, weakness, fatigue, muscle aches, and muscle twitching. Abnormal levels of Vitamin D can be detected through various tests, including Radioimmunoassay and HPLC, in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and standalone clinical laboratories. Factors contributing to Vitamin D deficiency include sedentary lifestyles, lack of sunlight exposure, and nutrition issues. Reimbursement policies and awareness campaigns are essential for early diagnosis and treatment. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble steroid prohormone with a long half-life, found in plasma serum and tissues. Vitamin D testing is crucial for populations at risk, including infants, children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with bone changes, fractures, or developmental delay. Health organizations and healthcare authorities are promoting preventive healthcare through diagnostic tests and new market initiatives, expanding the global presence and production capacities of Vitamin D testing.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

25-hydroxyvitamin D Testing



1 25-dihydroxyvitamin D Testing

End-user

Diagnostic Laboratories



Hospitals And Physician Clinics



Home Care Settings

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio