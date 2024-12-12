Vitamin D Testing Market to Grow by USD 182.6 Million from 2023-2028, Report on AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global vitamin D testing market size is estimated to grow by USD 182.6 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.96% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global vitamin D testing market 2024-2028

Product 1.1 25-hydroxyvitamin D testing

1.2 1 25-dihydroxyvitamin D testing End-user 2.1 Diagnostic laboratories

2.2 Hospitals and physician clinics

2.3 Home care settings Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The 25-hydroxyvitamin D segment dominated the global vitamin D testing market in 2022, accounting for the largest share. This is due to the importance of 25-hydroxyvitamin D in indicating vitamin D levels in the body. Vitamin D is essential for various bodily functions, including modulation of cell growth, neuromuscular and immune function, and reduction of inflammation. The two forms of vitamin D, D2 and D3, are converted into 25-hydroxyvitamin D in the liver before being further metabolized into the active form, 1,25-hydroxyvitamin D, in the kidney. A deficiency of 25-hydroxyvitamin D is defined as less than 12ng/mL by the Institute of Medicine. A simple blood test can determine the levels of 25-hydroxyvitamin D, which is crucial for diagnosing conditions like osteoporosis and rickets, and monitoring individuals at risk of deficiency, such as the elderly, obese, and those with limited sunlight exposure. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of these conditions, particularly among children. Vendors like DiaSorin offer advanced solutions, such as the LIAISON 25 OH Vitamin D TOTAL Assay, for reliable and quick determination of vitamin D status.

Analyst Review

Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for maintaining strong bones and teeth by regulating the absorption of Calcium and Phosphate from the diet. Deficiency in Vitamin D can lead to bone disorders such as Osteoporosis and Rickets. Abnormal levels of Vitamin D can be detected through various laboratory tests, including Radioimmunoassay and HPLC. Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories are significant contributors to Vitamin D testing, while home care settings are also gaining popularity. Reimbursement policies vary, and sedentary lifestyles and limited sunlight exposure increase the risk of Vitamin D deficiency. Nutrition issues, medical conditions, and organ damage can also cause abnormal levels of Vitamin D in the blood. Phosphorus and other minerals, such as Magnesium and Tissues, also play essential roles in bone health and may be affected by Vitamin D deficiency. Awareness campaigns are crucial to promote Vitamin D testing and prevent the health complications associated with deficiency.

Market Overview

Vitamin D, a vital nutrient for strong bones and teeth, plays a crucial role in calcium absorption and immune system regulation. Deficiencies in Vitamin D can lead to bone disorders such as osteoporosis and rickets, as well as nutrient deficiencies, organ damage, and medical conditions like osteomalacia, weakness, fatigue, muscle aches, and muscle twitching. Abnormal levels of Vitamin D can be detected through various tests, including Radioimmunoassay and HPLC, in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and standalone clinical laboratories. Factors contributing to Vitamin D deficiency include sedentary lifestyles, lack of sunlight exposure, and nutrition issues. Reimbursement policies and awareness campaigns are essential for early diagnosis and treatment. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble steroid prohormone with a long half-life, found in plasma serum and tissues. Vitamin D testing is crucial for populations at risk, including infants, children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with bone changes, fractures, or developmental delay. Health organizations and healthcare authorities are promoting preventive healthcare through diagnostic tests and new market initiatives, expanding the global presence and production capacities of Vitamin D testing.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Abbott

11.2 Danaher

11.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

11.4 Siemens

11.5 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

11.6 bioMérieux SA

11.7 DiaSorin S.p.A

11.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

11.9 Beckman Coulter, Inc.(BD)

11.10 Tosoh Bioscience, Inc

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio