NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitamin D therapy market to register a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The vitamin D therapy market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2024 from USD 1.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is largely driven by the growing awareness about vitamin D deficiency, growing focus on healthy diets among consumers, and the presence of a large target patient population. Emerging economies with growing healthcare expenditures are also expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market. On the other hand, the fortification of foods is likely to challenge market growth to a certain extent.



Oral route of administration accounted for a significant share of the market, by route of administration, in 2018.

By route of administration, the vitamin D therapy market is segmented into oral and parenteral routes of administration.In 2018, the oral route of administration accounted for the largest market share.



This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the ease of administration, better pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic activity, and a higher preference for the oral route.



By purchasing pattern, prescription drugs held the largest share of the vitamin D therapy market in 2018.

On the basis of purchasing pattern, the vitamin D therapy market is segmented into OTC and prescription drugs.In 2018, the prescription drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the vitamin D therapy market.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that vitamin D deficiency is mostly diagnosed by registered medical practitioners that provide prescriptions for appropriate medications.



Asia Pacific dominated the vitamin D therapy market in 2018.

The Asia Pacific, which includes China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, accounted for the largest share of the vitamin D therapy market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing awareness about vitamin D deficiency and supportive government policies and programs for the implementation of vitamin D deficiency treatment plans, heavy air pollution, sedentary lifestyles, increasing incidence of vitamin D deficiency, atypical diets, decreasing sun exposure, and rising malnutrition levels.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 35%

• By Designation: C-level - 30%, Director-level - 20%, and Others - 50%

• By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 24%, Asia Pacific - 25%, and RoW - 16%



Research Coverage

This report studies the vitamin D therapy market by route of administration, application, age group, purchasing pattern, and region.The report also analyzes factors such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges affecting market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total vitamin D therapy market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on vitamin D offered by the top 10 players in the vitamin D therapy market. The report analyzes the market by route of administration, application, age group, purchasing pattern, and region

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various vitamin D supplements across key geographic regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the vitamin D therapy market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the vitamin D therapy market



