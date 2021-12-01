Vitamin D3 Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% by 2026 | Evolving Opportunities with Amway Corp & BASF SE | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The vitamin D3 market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The vitamin D3 market report offers information on several market vendors, including Amway Corp., BASF SE, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd., Divis Laboratories Ltd., Fermenta Biotech Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lycored Corp., Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Garden Biochemical Hightech Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. among others

The vitamin D3 market covers the following areas:

Technavio analyzes the market by Application (functional nutrition, pharmaceutical, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for vitamin D3 in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW. A significant increase in pneumonia and respiratory tract infections due to low vitamin D levels will facilitate the vitamin D3 market's growth in North America.

The vitamin D3 market share growth by the functional nutrition segment will be significant during the forecast period. Functional nutrition is the holistic approach to diet, taking into consideration one's lifestyle factors that could affect their food choices, such as activity levels, environment, or the presence of chronic disease.

Vitamin D3 Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 928.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, UK, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., BASF SE, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd., Divis Laboratories Ltd., Fermenta Biotech Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lycored Corp., Xiamen Jindawei Group Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Garden Biochemical Hightech Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

