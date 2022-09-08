Vitamin E Market Size to Grow by USD 548.3 million, Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 08, 2022, 23:45 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vitamin E market growth will be driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Vitamin E supplements can reduce calories and cholesterol. They also act as immunostimulants, ferroptosis modulators, and enzyme activity regulators. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cholesterol osteoarthritis, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is likely to fuel the demand for vitamin E supplements during the forecast period. These factors will thus augment the growth of the global vitamin E market.
The vitamin E market size is expected to grow by USD 548.3 mn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Scope
The vitamin E market report covers the following areas:
Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Vitamin E Market, including Advanced Organic Materials, SA., American River Nutrition LLC, Amway Corp., Antares Health Products, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Beijing Gingko Group, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Cargill Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Matrix Life Science, Merck KGaA, N. S. Chemicals, Orah Nutrichem Pvt. Ltd., Orochem Technologies Inc., PMC Isochem, The Bountiful Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vance Group Ltd., Wuhu Huahai Biotech Co. Ltd., Kensing LLC, and Prinova Group LLC.
Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Type
- Natural: The natural segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to factors such as low market supply of synthetic vitamin E, which, in turn, has increased its price. The growing consumer demand for naturally sourced, concentrated, purified, and high-quality nutrients are other factors driving the growth of the segment.
- Synthetic
- Geography
- North America: This region will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the growing pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country for the vitamin E market in North America.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Vitamin E Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamin E market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vitamin E market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vitamin E market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamin E market vendors
|
Vitamin E Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 548.3 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.0
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advanced Organic Materials, SA., American River Nutrition LLC, Amway Corp., Antares Health Products, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Beijing Gingko Group, BIOTECNOLOGIAS APLICADAS SL, Cargill Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Jilin Beisha Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, Matrix Life Science, Merck KGaA, N. S. Chemicals, Orah Nutrichem Pvt. Ltd., Orochem Technologies Inc., PMC Isochem, The Bountiful Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Vance Group Ltd., Wuhu Huahai Biotech Co. Ltd., Kensing LLC, and Prinova Group LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
