Vitamin Ingredients Market size to grow by USD 1,280.5 million between 2022 and 2027; AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc., Atlantic Essential Products Inc. among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The vitamin ingredients market size is set to grow by USD 1280.5 million from 2023 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The vitamin ingredients market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc., Atlantic Essential Products Inc., Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., BASF SE, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Glanbia plc, Hangzhou Focus Corp., Kirkman Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, LOHMANN and Co. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Lonza Group Ltd., Microbelcaps S.A., Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Nulab Inc., ParkAcre Ltd., Private Label Nutra, TNN Development Ltd., and Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vitamin Ingredients Market 2023-2027

Vitamin Ingredients Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The vitamin ingredients market report covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of vitamin deficiency

Increasing marketing initiatives and strategies

Increasing risk of lifestyle diseases

Market Trends

Increase in R and D expenditure on animal feed

Increasing demand for supplements for skin and hair

Rising demand for functional and nutritionally enriched processed food products

Market Challenges

Regulatory control on supplement usage limit and packaging

Threat of counterfeit dietary supplements

Price sensitivity of vitamin B complex

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Vitamin Ingredients Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Application

Animal Feed: The market share growth by the animal feed segment will be significant during the forecast period. The animal feed segment was valued at USD 1,444.77 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.

in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.

Food And Beverages



Pharmaceutical Industry



Cosmetics

Geography

North America: North America is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Vitamin Ingredients Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist vitamin ingredients market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vitamin ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vitamin ingredients market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vitamin ingredients market vendors

Related Reports:

Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market- The non-insulin diabetes therapeutics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 31,251.55 million.

Topical Corticosteroids Market- The topical corticosteroids market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,089.66 million.

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Vitamin Ingredients Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1280.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc., Atlantic Essential Products Inc., Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., BASF SE, Bluebonnet Nutrition Corp., CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Glanbia plc, Hangzhou Focus Corp., Kirkman Group, Koninklijke DSM NV, LOHMANN and Co. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Lonza Group Ltd., Microbelcaps S.A., Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Nulab Inc., ParkAcre Ltd., Private Label Nutra, TNN Development Ltd., and Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global vitamin ingredients market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global vitamin ingredients market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Pharmaceutical industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

7.3 Vitamin B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Vitamin B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Vitamin B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Vitamin B - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Vitamin B - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Vitamin K - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Vitamin K - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Vitamin K - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Vitamin K - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Vitamin K - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Vitamin C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Vitamin C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Vitamin C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Vitamin C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Vitamin C - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Vitamin D - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Vitamin D - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Vitamin D - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Vitamin D - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Vitamin D - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 78: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 79: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 81: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 121: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 122: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 123: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 124: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 131: AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Atlantic Essential Products Inc.

Exhibit 134: Atlantic Essential Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Atlantic Essential Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Atlantic Essential Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc.

Exhibit 137: Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 141: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 143: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd.

Exhibit 145: CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Foodchem International Corp.

Exhibit 149: Foodchem International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Foodchem International Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Foodchem International Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Glanbia plc

Exhibit 152: Glanbia plc - Overview



Exhibit 153: Glanbia plc - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Glanbia plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Glanbia plc - Segment focus

12.10 Kirkman Group

Exhibit 156: Kirkman Group - Overview



Exhibit 157: Kirkman Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Kirkman Group - Key offerings

12.11 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 159: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 160: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 162: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

12.12 LOHMANN and Co. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Exhibit 164: LOHMANN and Co. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Overview



Exhibit 165: LOHMANN and Co. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: LOHMANN and Co. AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT - Key offerings

12.13 Lonza Group Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Lonza Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Lonza Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Lonza Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Lonza Group Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Nulab Inc.

Exhibit 175: Nulab Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Nulab Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Nulab Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 ParkAcre Ltd.

Exhibit 178: ParkAcre Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 179: ParkAcre Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: ParkAcre Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Private Label Nutra

Exhibit 181: Private Label Nutra - Overview



Exhibit 182: Private Label Nutra - Product / Service



Exhibit 183: Private Label Nutra - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio